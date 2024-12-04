Charity giving drops as cost-of-living crisis bites - but demand for charity support is rising

NW

More than a third of adults who give to charity say they’ve cut donations by an average £168 a year.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting charitable giving with over a third (37%) of adults who donate money cutting back, new research from wealth manager Rathbones shows. Around a fifth (18%) say the amount they give has dropped sharply.

Most Popular

The study by Rathbones found the average reduction in monthly support is more than £14 adding up to around £168 a year and six out of 10 (60%) who have cut back do not know when they will be able to return to their previous level of donations. More than one in 10 (11%) say they never plan to return to giving the same amount to charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuts in public donations are likely to have a major impact on charity finances, warns Rathbones which helps more than 3,000 charities manage their investments.

Data from the National Council for Voluntary Organisations shows the public contribute around 47% of all funding for the voluntary sector, and Rathbones research with senior charity executives shows 77% say annual income has fallen during the cost-of-living crisis with 67% saying it has fallen by a fifth or more.

The drop in income comes at a time when demand for charity services is rising due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the research shows. Around one in eight (12%) who use charity services say they have started doing so since the cost-of-living crisis started.

Around 60% receiving support from charities have increased their use of charity services with 26% saying the level of support they receive has increased dramatically. Around seven percent of those surveyed say a charity they have used in the past is now unable to help either because of financial constraints or because it has closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study with people who give to charity was not all bad news – around 39% say their charitable giving has not been affected while 5% have increased monthly donations or started giving for the first time since the start of the cost-of-living crisis.

Around one in eight (13%) who have cut donations estimate they will be able to go back to previous levels of giving within six months while another 8% believe they will increase donations within a year.

Andy Pitt, Head of Charities at Rathbones said: “The generosity of the public is a vital part of charity finances and contributes more than half of all the funding for the voluntary sector. We cannot underestimate the cost-of-living crisis and the devastating impact it is currently having on charities. Not only has it led to a reduction in charity funding, which is having a major impact on the services they can provide, but this has come at the same time when charities are having to deal with a substantial rise in demand for their services.

“To cope with this crisis, we are starting to see our clients drawing on their long-term investments to support the day-to-day operations for the services they provide or meet increased demand for grant-making. This is concerning, not least because these funds are finite and cannot easily be replaced once they are gone. Fundraising remains a key component for the longevity of the charity sector, and it is important that they maximise all aspects of their finances, so they continue to support their beneficiaries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rathbones is responsible for £9.4 billion in funds under management for more than 3,000 charities. Charities have entrusted their investments with Rathbones for over 100 years, thanks to its dedicated investment managers who are accountable for every aspect of a charity’s portfolio which range in value from £10,000 to more than £100 million. The Rathbones team, many of whom are trustees in their own right, can help navigate the complexities of charitable investing as well as offer timely advice on changes in legislation and regulation. The team manage portfolios for sustained, long-term growth to help charities achieve their charitable goals.

For more information on its services for charities go to https://www.rathbones.com/charities