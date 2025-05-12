Children's charity in plea for help after van packs in
A spokesman writes:
We provide support groups and sessions specially for these families. Our centre is open all year to the public. The centre is run and managed by volunteers.
As we are volunteer-led our costs are low and our main funding is raised during the summer from events. Sadly our van is beyond repair having recently broken down which has thrown our fundraising efforts into doubt this summer.
It has done us well and been a beacon of sunshine when driving to and from events. Without a van, we can’t do events, and without fundraising at events, we can’t raise vital funds to put on activities and support for the families who use marvels.
We are hoping and begging anyone who can help, to please do so. That could be in the form of a donation, organising a fundraising event, putting a pot at your workplace or even just sharing this post on your social media pages and share with businesses who may be able to help us reach this almighty target.
It has seen many wet and muddy Wickham festivals , including being towed off the field by a tractor, it has been the quiet retreat that my marvel has needed at events when the noise has been too much and he hides in their for a break, it has been packed to bursting point with equipment and transported thousands and thousands of teddies to bring fun and joy to so many people.
We love when people wave at us as the van drives round the streets of Gosport but we just can’t safely use it anymore.
Please, help in anyway you can. Thanks from a very sad Marvels Team.
If you would like to help, see our Just Giving page: https://gbr01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.justgiving.com%2Fcampaign%2Fvan-tastic%3Futm_medium%3DCA%26utm_source%3DCL&data=05%7C02%7C%7C68af3a5867fe4846daa508dd8888c5a5%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638816843206015010%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=gfKTJtaOLYEw1pclHiMUE3GxtALABOP3eVlCrY5Jcjk%3D&reserved=0