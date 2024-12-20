Christmas essentials: Turkey, tinsel and t’internet

Connectivity has become as crucial to a successful Christmas Day as turkey and trimmings

Connectivity has become as crucial to a successful Christmas Day as turkey and trimmings in many homes, according to Zen Internet, which is sharing its Top Five Tips for internet-dependent homes this festive season.

“As a nation with so many die-hard internet users, UK households are more reliant than ever on fast and reliable broadband to host a happier Christmas, as well as to power their Christmas traditions and activities,” says Dean Burdon, Customer Experience Director at Zen Internet.

"As we add more internet-powered gadgets to our homes every year, few stop to consider just how integral broadband has become to adding to family festivities over the holiday period. In 2024, the average UK household has approximately nine connected devices, with larger families having closer to 16. Add to this families and friends coming together on Christmas Day, there will be more homes battling for bandwidth on Christmas Day than most other times of the year.

“From streaming Christmas classics on smart TVs to following online recipes for festive feasts and automating Christmas lights with smart home gadgets, the internet is now at the heart of many seasonal traditions.

“But how can families ensure that poor internet doesn’t spoil their Christmas spirit?”

Zen offers practical advice to keep households connected throughout the festive season.

Five tips for seamless internet this Christmas

Keep your router in the open: Don’t hide your router in a cupboard or drawer. Its placement affects signal strength, so ensure it’s positioned near your master socket with a clear line of sight. Walls, furniture, and electronic devices can block or weaken the signal, so remove any obstacles where possible.

Minimise interference from other devices: Appliances like microwaves, Bluetooth devices, cordless phones, baby monitors, and wireless cameras can interfere with Wi-Fi signals, especially on the 2.4GHz frequency. To avoid disruptions, keep your router away from such devices.

Use wired connections where possible: For devices that don’t need to move, such as desktop PCs, TVs, or game consoles, use Ethernet cables to connect them directly to your router. This not only ensures a stable connection but also frees up Wi-Fi for other devices.

Prioritise key devices: Check how many devices are connected to your network and disconnect any that aren’t in use. Access your router’s control panel to manage connected devices. Disabling automatic updates on your devices can also help free up bandwidth.

Boost your WiFi signal: Enhance your network using tools like powerline adapters, which extend connectivity via your home’s electrical wiring. Wi-Fi extenders can increase the range but often create separate networks. For seamless connectivity, consider mesh network solutions, such as Zen’s EveryRoom, which extend coverage without creating new networks. While costlier, mesh systems are highly effective and user-friendly.

"The ability to stay connected with family and friends makes reliable broadband not just desirable but essential," Dean explains. "Fast, reliable internet allows families to celebrate together, even if they’re miles apart. It’s also vital for smart homes, where WiFi powers heating, lighting, and security systems, ensuring comfort and safety during the winter months.

"At Zen, we know our customers rely on us not just for day-to-day connectivity but especially during cherished times like Christmas. Our mission is to keep homes connected, entertained, and secure so families can focus on making memories, not their broadband."

For more broadband tips and advice, visit www.zen.co.uk.