Chunkz kickstarts brand-new social media challenge

The much-loved Beta Squad member, more commonly known online as Chunkz, has kick-started a new social experiment hosted on the all-in-one online video chat platform Azar. Titled Azar’s 7-Day Challenge, the series of 1:1 live chats hosted on Azar enabled fans to get up close and personal with Chunkz offering them a unique experience to get a glimpse into his life.

Users and creators are invited to spend one week using Azar to uncover more spontaneity and forge real‑time connections with people around the world, and they also have the chance to run into influencers, just like Chunkz.

Speaking to seven different people the social media sensation, who is in one of Europe's largest YouTube collectives, Beta Squad, swapped playful football banter, debated the best local dishes, and got to connect with people from around the world, including Switzerland and South Korea.

The challenge is designed to encourage people to embrace spontaneous conversations and meaningful cultural exchanges by using the app for seven consecutive days. The aim is to show that just a few minutes a day can turn the ordinary into the unforgettable - one conversation at a time.

Chunkz, whose real name is Amin Mohamed, commented, “It was a lot of fun taking part in the Azar7 Day Challenge, as connecting with people from all over the world reminded me just how much we have in common and how fun it is to share laughs and stories.”

Chunkz’s highlight reel premiered on TikTok (@azar_official & @chunkz) and Instagram (@azar_app & @chunkz) on 29th June, which have already received over 8.8 million views and over 36,000 engagements.

A line-up of well-known UK influencers is expected to continue participating in the #Azar7DayChallenge as part of an ongoing content series. Over the course of seven days on the Azar app, each creator will engage with fans and new people through daily video chats — exploring fresh perspectives, escaping the monotony of everyday life, and sharing their stories in a unique, serialized format.

“Designed to foster authentic connections, Azar’s tools and technology help facilitate more safe and meaningful interactions”, says Sunki Kim, Vice President and Head of Azar at Hyperconnect.“Whether it’s finding friendship, emotional support, or connecting over culture, we aim to empower people to create genuine global interactions.”

With an average of over 30 million daily matches globally*, Azar helps to create authentic conversations and spontaneous connections between people all over the world.