Church raid: Over half a million pounds of silver stolen from churches in the last year

Silver worth over £500,000 has been stolen from churches across the UK in 2024 alone as thieves switch from lead theft.

A worrying new trend of silver theft from churches has seen irreplaceable silverware worth over £500,000 stolen from churches across the UK over the last 12 months, including in Suffolk, Northamptonshire, the West Midlands, Wiltshire, and Gloucestershire.

Churches have long been targeted by thieves stripping copper and lead from their roofs, but this emerging issue poses a threat to priceless historical and religious artefacts.

In one of the most high-profile incidents, Sherborne Abbey in Dorset was targeted in August 2024, with thieves stealing valuable silver communion items—including a processional cross, two virges, and a bishop’s crosier—causing significant damage and distress to the local church community.

Speaking of the break-in, Sherborne Abbey’s Rector The Reverend Martin Lee, said: “One thing is quite clear: they cased the joint, as it were, beforehand. The Abbey is open every day, and they would have had a warm welcome from the people on the door. They were cared for as they came in, when we now know that their intention was to see how they could steal from us.”

Holy Trinity Church in Bradford on Avon, a Grade I-listed 12th-century church, also fell victim to theft, losing a silver plate, chalices, and other sacred items.

Other break-ins across the country have left a trail of destruction, with stained glass windows shattered, heavy oak doors forced open with angle grinders, and even explosives used to access safes, which has left churches devastated in their wake.

The huge spike in thefts has led to specialist insurer Ecclesiastical urging churches to review and strengthen their security measures to protect their property from further attacks.

Helen Richards, church operations director at specialist insurer Ecclesiastical Insurance, said: “It’s appalling that thieves would target churches with zero regard for the impact they have. Many of the items stolen are irreplaceable and have both historical and sentimental importance. This loss of heritage and the impact on the church and its community is devastating.

“Many of these stolen items are donated to the church and can be hundreds of years old, used by generations of churchgoers, meaning on top of the considerable distress there is the loss of history as these irreplaceable items are lost forever.

“There is a real risk the economic challenges in the UK and high value of silver could see an increase in thefts from historical buildings such as churches, so we’re urging churches across the country take steps to protect themselves and follow our guidance.”

Ecclesiastical’s risk management team has developed guidance as part of its call to review existing security arrangements and help churches protect themselves from potential break ins. The advice includes:

• Consider installing electronic security protections in the church, such as intruder alarms or remote video surveillance systems, linked to a monitoring centre

• Make sure any safes are high-quality and modern with a Euro rating between 0 and 7 and that they are permanently fixed to a wall or floor to make them more difficult to remove

• Ensure items are recorded in the church inventory and security marked using SmartWater, which will assist recovery if stolen

• Keep portable valuable items in a secure area, the safe where practical, or a locked vestry or similar area when not in use

• Where this is not possible consider keeping items at the home of a church member (which would be covered by Ecclesiastical)

• Encourage the local community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity as thieves may complete reconnaissance prior to a theft

Helen continued; “Although churches will undoubtedly be concerned about this issue, there are steps they can take to help protect themselves. Storing valuables in a high-quality modern suitable safe in a secure area of the church or storing items off site where suitable alternative security arrangements can be made and with the approval of church insurers for example.

“For any of our church customers concerned by these recent events, our risk advice line is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm on 0345 6007531 or they can e-mail [email protected] . More information can be found at our website, www.ecclesiastical.com.”