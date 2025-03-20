Comfa grows up with sensory clothing for adults

Mother Lauren, with sons Sam, Max, Ben and dad Mattt Palfrey

An award-winning young entrepreneur from Derby who changed the way sensory clothing works for kids is now turning his attention to adults, bringing the Fidget-t to a wider audience.

Max Palfrey, the 12-year-old founder of Comfa, is back with a new launch, this time, expanding his world-first sensory clothing line to include adult sizes.

After the success of the kids' range, which saw over 3,000 t-shirts sold in the first 12 months, Max and his dad Matt, are now bringing their innovative designs to adults facing sensory challenges.

The t-shirts, like the kids’ range, will feature built-in pop-Its - popular fidget toys - sewn into the seams for a calming, discreet self-regulation tool.

Max and his dad Matt Palfrey, co-founders of the Fidget-T and Comfa

The adult-sized collection will be available exclusively through Kickstarter, where the family hopes to raise the necessary funds to launch the new range.

The announcement comes in light of Primark’s decision to stock their own range of disabled clothing, signaling a growing demand for such products.

The adult-sized range is a direct response to overwhelming demand, as adults have been asking for years when they can get their hands on Comfa’s sensory-friendly clothing. The new range will include six sizes, from small to XXXL, and will initially be available in black.

Max, who is neurodivergent, created Comfa with a mission to make clothing that helps those who experience sensory processing difficulties – whether due to autism, anxiety, or stress.

The shirts are made from a super-soft, 93% modal fabric, with the seams encased to prevent irritation and the labels will be on a removable sticker to avoid discomfort.

Max said: “Since launching the kids’ range, we’ve had so many requests from adults who want the same calming clothing. It’s amazing to see that something I started to help myself is now helping so many others.

“The new adult range is designed to offer that same comfort and calming sensation, but for bigger sizes and different body types.”

Matt, Max’s dad and co-founder said: “Myself and Lauren, Max’s mum, are so proud of him for listening to the needs of others and creating something that truly makes a difference.

“The adult range is an exciting next step, and we hope that, with the help of our Kickstarter supporters, we can bring this to even more people.”

For more information on the Kickstarter campaign and to support the launch of Comfa’s adult-sized range, visit the Comfa website or Kickstarter page.