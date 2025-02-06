Communities under threat as funding shortfalls leave shared spaces in decline

Banjo Beale outside Brockmoor Community Centre

From community buildings shutting down to youth club closures, deep funding cuts across the UK are accelerating the decline of communal, shared spaces.

New Freedom of Information (FOI) requests conducted by Crown Paints to 155 local authorities – of which 96 have responded with data – found that spending on community-related services and provisions fell by a concerning 18% between the years 2022 and 2024.

This is supported with new research findings, which found that over a fifth (22%) of people in the UK noted a decline in community spaces over the past decade. The research of 2,000 respondents found that over a third (35%) say there are far too few community spaces locally, while nearly three quarters (72%) say having a community space is important for their overall physical wellbeing.

The study also highlights the importance of having shared spaces to combat social issues such as loneliness and community engagement. A significant four in five (81%) people say a community space is important for improving social connections with others, and 78% say it contributes to a sense of belonging. Over half (53%) believe improving the community space in their area would make it more appealing.

Recognising the importance of vital community places - which offer social settings separate to the home and the workplace where people connect, Crown Paints has teamed up with interior designer and TV personality, Banjo Beale to launch ‘The Space Between’ campaign, to raise awareness of the decline of shared spaces through action.

Through the power of paint, Crown transforms spaces into vibrant communities that bring people together. This campaign marks the latest step in Crown’s ongoing commitment through its Project Possible initiative, projects across the UK.

As part of the campaign, Crown and Banjo have transformed a local community centre in the West Midlands. Brockmoor Community Centre, which had fallen into deep disrepair as the only local centre without funding. Earlier this month, Crown and Banjo worked with local volunteers from Property Services company, Bell Group to revitalise the space, breathing new life into it to better serve the community and restore its role as a vital hub for connection.

Banjo Beale, TV personality and interior designer said: “Shared spaces are integral to feeling a sense of belonging and social connection outside of home and work. It is devastating to see the decline of these cherished spaces in communities across the country.

“How a space makes you feel – especially one meant to bring people together – is so important. However, lack of funding is making it increasingly more difficult for the centres that are running to maintain a welcoming and vibrant community space.”

Katie McLean, spokesperson for Crown Paints said: “Across the UK, shared spaces are disappearing, leading to high levels of disconnection and loneliness in communities. Thriving spaces are the very foundations of a strong society, but without proper funding, these spaces will struggle to remain pillars of community.

“Our work with Banjo has been deeply rewarding, reviving a once-thriving hub for the community, but that alone is not enough. Real – and lasting – change requires stronger action and commitment to long term funding to ensure these spaces receive the support they need to truly flourish.”

As part of the campaign, Crown Paints is also supporting a call from Brockmoor Community Centre to ensure these vital spaces remain accessible, vibrant and continue to serve their essential role in the community as the space between home and work. The petition, led by Brockmoor, is calling on the Government to commit to a long-term investment plan to fund, protect and stop the decline of vital community spaces. To support and sign the petition, visit: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/stop-the-decline-of-vital-community-spaces-2

Watch the campaign video here: https://youtu.be/CJEY8tB-dT8