President Donald Trump is lashing out against reports claiming that the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not destroy the country’s nuclear program, and merely set it back months.

These claims come from the early Pentagon intelligence assessment of the risk, with CNN and the New York Times citing officials familiar with the report.

In response to this, Trump has gone after media reporting on this, calling out “fake news CNN” and “the failing New York Times” in an all caps post to social media.

He said they: “Have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history.

“The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed.”

Despite this, two people familiar with the assessment of the impact told CNN that Iran’s enriched uranium was not destroyed, with another source saying it had been moved before the US strikes on Sunday.

The White House has called this intelligence assessment “flat-out wrong” and said the assessment was leaked by a “low level loser in the intelligence community.”

This source also told US media that the attack only set Iran back “a few months”, however Trump has insisted that the sites were set back “decades.”

Calling the strike a “devastating attack” the US Presidents claimed that had the facilities not been attacked, the Iranian government “wouldn’t have settled” and agreed to a ceasefire.

He was backed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said “Everything underneath that mountain is in bad shape,” and adding that Iran is further behind in its nuclear programme than it was a week ago.

As for the leaked information that suggested the attack was not as successful, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “Any assessment that tells you it was something otherwise is speculating with other motives.”

He referred to the leak as a “political move” and told reporters that a leak investigation with the FBI will be conducted.