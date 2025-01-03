Conservationist Jane Goodall DBE joins the fight to save street dogs being killed ahead of 2030 World Cup

World leading conservationist Jane Goodall has written to FIFA on the matter - Animal News Agency

World-leading conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall has condemned the actions of Morocco and urged action from FIFA over the killing of three million street dogs ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

Jane Goodall, DBE has joined the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition's (IAWPC) campaign, writing an open letter to FIFA which expresses her fears over the news that the government continues to kill street dogs despite stating to FIFA that the initiative stopped in August 2024.

In the letter addressed to FIFA's Secretary General Mattias Grafström, she said: "I was absolutely appalled to see in the news that the Moroccan authorities are engaging in large-scale killings of street dogs as part of an apparent effort to make FIFA World Cup venues more ‘presentable’ to foreign visitors.

"I am equally appalled to learn from the IAWPC - International Animal Coalition that you have been presented with detailed dossiers documenting these horrific acts, most of which are conducted in the most brutal and cruel fashion imaginable, and yet appear to have ignored them.

"You must surely be aware of how football fans around the world – many of whom are also animal lovers - will react when they learn of this? There will be calls to boycott the country, and there will undoubtedly be pressure on tournament sponsors Qatar Airways to pull out.

"Moreover, it will place FIFA itself under the spotlight once again. I know you have been working hard to rehabilitate FIFA's reputation following recent scandals. If you fail to act, however, FIFA will be known for its complicity in an horrific act of barbarity - on your watch.

"I strongly urge you to ensure that the killings are stopped, including by informing Morocco that its hosting of the tournament shall be suspended until it does so.

"There are many humane alternatives to controlling street dog populations, and a number of reputable international organisations who are happy to assist the Moroccan authorities in implementing such programmes.

"There is simply no excuse for the awful campaign of cruelty that is being executed in football’s name. I call on you to use your position as FIFA Secretary General to bring it to an immediate end, and to earn the respect and gratitude of the football-loving public everywhere for doing so."

Les Ward, president of the IAWPC, a group of respected animal charities who come together to act on issues of global animal cruelty, added: "We will continue to call on FIFA to urgently intervene and stop this madness. As a result of this decision to award the World Cup, FIFA must immediately put in place mandatory and strict conditions on Morocco to protect all the street and owned dogs from harm. They must also introduce a nationwide, comprehensive humane dog management programme” and with which the IAWPC has already offered its help. Failure to do so would result in their co-host status being revoked”. To urge action the IAWPC launched a widespread letter writing campaign, sending dossiers of evidence to top FIFA officials, the King of Morocco and also taking the unusual step of writing to UK royals Prince William, who is the president of the UK Football Association, and King Charles.

Animal loving stars and experts including Vet Marc Abraham, conservationist Chris Packham, Downton Abbey Star and animal rights campaigner Peter Egan and music legend Gary Numan, have also added their voices to the campaign.

Marc Abraham, who heads up the Government's All Party Dog Advisory Welfare Group (APDAWG), said: "This is not dogs being put to sleep in a humane way, this is dogs being tortured, beaten and subjected to horrific killing methods including being injected with strychnine.

"No vet would ever sanction or support population control measures like this, it is downright cruel and FIFA needs to take responsibility for the role that football is playing in this.

"It is also important to note that much of this killing is taking place in full view of the public including children, what kind of a world are we living in where this kind of treatment of animals and children is deemed acceptable, in the name of sport?

"Like my fellow campaigners, I am calling for FIFA to put stipulations in place. FIFA it is in your gift to stop this torture, and the harm that it causes to the human population too. Act now."

To find out more about the IAWPC campaign and find out how you can help go to www.iawpc.org