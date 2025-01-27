Could Cheltenham run out of Guinness? Fans warned amid shortage amid Diageo sale whispers

Cheltenham Festival heroine Sine Nomine set to reappear at Market Rasen this week.

Punters heading to the iconic Cheltenham Festival in March may face an unexpected booze hurdle – a potential Guinness shortage.

The famed Irish stout, a staple for racing enthusiasts especially at the festival that houses the famous Guinness Village, is at risk of running dry due to unprecedented demand, sparking fears of price hikes and an uncertain supply for the event where a pint of the black stuff is already a wallet-emptying £7.50.

Although the Jockey Club has committed to a “price freeze”, research by the Racing Post has revealed that, at £7.50, Cheltenham sells one of the most expensive pints of Guinness of any racecourse in Britain and Ireland.

The pints concern comes amidst reports that Diageo are looking into selling the Guinness brand with its growing popularity, particularly among Gen Z and younger drinkers. Diageo have recently denied such suggestions.

Once considered a drink for older generations, the brand has seen a remarkable resurgence driven by TikTok trends with a surge in the popularity of creamy pints, and the drink’s ability to seamlessly blend tradition with social media-worthy aesthetics.

And research from Racing Post, has revealed that sales of Guinness in the UK shot up by 18% year-on-year in 2024, with the 18-34 demographic accounting for nearly 60% of the growth.

Brits have voted in their droves and crowned Guinness as their favourite pint, ahead of Stella Artois and Budweiser. By working collaboratively with market research firm Censuswide, the Racing Post asked more than 1,000 UK residents, ‘What is your favourite alcoholic pint to drink?’

Excluding the more than 200 participants who opted out as they do not drink, exactly 800 participants took part in the survey and Guinness came out on top with 13.75% of the vote. Stella Artois came in second with 10.9% of the vote, with Budweiser at 7% and San Miguel swiftly behind on 6.9% – just ahead of Kopparberg on 6.8%.

The Cheltenham Festival, which attracts more than 250,000 punters annually, has long been synonymous with pints of the dark stout. However, fears are mounting that Trials Day this weekend – a key fixture in the jumps calendar – could cause significant depletion of local supplies.

Industry insiders warn that demand on the day could reach record levels, further tightening supply chains already stretched thin.

We asked followers of Racing Post on ‘X’ how important it is that Guinness be available during the Cheltenham Festival, with over 54% of respondents suggesting it was ‘Very important’ that they are able to get their hands on a pint of the black stuff.

A spokesperson for the Licensed Vintners Association said: “The surge in Guinness’ popularity has been phenomenal, but it’s placing immense pressure on breweries, distributors, and pubs. With the Cheltenham Festival just weeks after the January race meet, there’s genuine concern that availability could be severely impacted, especially if consumption trends continue.”

Adding fuel to the fire are whispers of a potential price hike for Guinness, as breweries face the dual challenge of meeting soaring demand while grappling with rising production costs. Industry experts suggest pint prices could jump by as much as 20p to 50p by March, further impacting the wallets of thirsty racegoers.

For context, in 2024 alone, Cheltenham Festival attendees consumed more than 265,000 pints of Guinness, enough to fill three Olympic swimming pools.