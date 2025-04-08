Could Scott McGlynn be next to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house? Fans are buzzing

CCB post on Instagram

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother has officially kicked off on ITV with a mix of famous faces — but it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about which stars might still be waiting in the wings. One name gaining traction online is presenter and actor Scott McGlynn, following his recent standout role as James Corden’s stag in the final-ever episode of Gavin and Stacey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Celebrity Big Brother house begins, some viewers believe the biggest surprises are yet to come — and fan theories are flooding social media suggesting that Scott McGlynn could be a last-minute addition.

McGlynn, who built a loyal audience through his hit series Celebrity Skin Talk, has recently been enjoying a surge in popularity following his appearance in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale, which received widespread attention. Known for his honest interviews with stars and polished on-screen presence, fans say he’d be a natural fit for the CBBhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got the celeb connections, the stories, and he’d definitely bring good vibes — or drama if needed!” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Scott McGlynn Post

With Patsy Palmer and JoJo Siwa already inside the house, fans are already imagining the scenes if Scott were to join the mix.

“Can you imagine Scott walking in to join JoJo and Patsy? That would be iconic,” another viewer shared.

ITV hasn’t confirmed any late arrivals, and McGlynn has remained quiet on the subject. But with Big Brother known for throwing in surprises, speculation is growing with each passing episode.

For now, it remains just that — speculation. But if fan chatter is anything to go by, Scott McGlynn might just be the surprise housemate viewers are hoping for.