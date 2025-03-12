Coup de théâtre in Luanda: Angola announces direct negotiations between Kinshasa and the M23

Meeting on Tuesday 11/03/2025 in Luanda between the Congolese President, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi and his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço Angolan Presidency

In an unexpected turn, the Angolan presidency announced on Tuesday, March 11, the organization of direct negotiations between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel group. This announcement, which comes after a lightning visit by President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi to Luanda, marks a new stage in the search for a solution to the crisis that is shaking the east of the DRC.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For several months, the North Kivu region has been the scene of violent clashes between the Congolese army and the M23, an armed group accused of benefiting from Rwanda's support. Mediation initiatives have multiplied, but without achieving a sustainable de-escalation. The Nairobi process, mentioned by President Tshisekedi's spokeswoman, Tina Salama, has so far been the frame of reference for discussions.

Most Popular

According to the press release of the Angolan presidency, Luanda undertakes to establish contacts with the M23 so that the delegations of both parties can meet in the Angolan capital "in the coming days". The stated goal is to achieve a "definitive peace" in the eastern DRC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinshasa's reaction, expressed by Tina Salama, is marked by caution. While taking note of the Angolan approach, the spokeswoman recalled the existence of the Nairobi process and reaffirmed the DRC's attachment to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2773. This statement suggests that Kinshasa intends to maintain existing channels of dialogue and not blindly engage in a new initiative.

The announcement of direct negotiations in Luanda raises many questions. The exact date of these talks has not been communicated, and the practical arrangements for their organization are still unknown. The M23's attitude will also be decisive: will the rebel group agree to sit at the negotiating table and make concessions?

This Angolan initiative comes in a complex regional context, marked by persistent tensions between the DRC and Rwanda. Its success will depend on the ability of the different parties to overcome their differences and to sincerely engage in the path of dialogue.