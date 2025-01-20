Couple celebrate 50th wedding anniversary with a holiday each month

Allan and Kath on holiday.

An extraordinary couple from Leigh have chosen to celebrate their 50th anniversary by booking a holiday for every month of 2025.

From exploring exotic destinations to revisiting nostalgic locations, their year-long itinerary is a tribute to their lifetime of love, travel, and shared adventures.

Allan and Kath’s journey begins in January with a two-week trip to Agadir, Morocco. From there, they’ll enjoy a mix of exciting destinations including Rhodes, Antalya, the Canary Islands, and three cruises – a Danube TUI River Cruise, a Mediterranean voyage and a Canary Islands adventure with Marella Cruises. In particular, the Mediterranean cruise will hold special significance as it coincides with their 50th wedding anniversary in August.

“We started planning this trip in late 2023,” the couple explained. “Originally, we were looking at a luxury coach tour of Italy, but when that was cancelled, we decided to rethink our plans. That’s when the idea came to us—to spend every month of 2025 away on holiday. We wanted to visit places we’d never been to before and make this anniversary year truly unforgettable.”

Kath and Allan on holiday.

Among the highlights of their itinerary is a visit to Palma during their Mediterranean Marella Cruise, where they plan to revisit their honeymoon hotel in Magaluf. The couple’s honeymoon in 1975 was booked with Thomson Holidays, flying with Britannia Airways and they’ve kept the 50 year old boarding cards as a reminder. The couple say that returning to Palma TUI, adds a nostalgic and sentimental touch to their golden anniversary celebrations.

“This adventure is a celebration of our life together,” they shared. “We weren’t originally interested in cruises, but after hearing about river cruising, we decided to try it. That one conversation sparked a new love for travel by water, and now we have three cruises booked!”

Their love story began in 1970 in North Wales, where they met while on separate family holidays. They got engaged in 1973 and were married two years later in 1975.

The couple credits TUI for helping bring their ambitious plans to life. “The team in-store has been incredibly patient and helpful. They’ve supported us every step of the way in booking many of our trips”.

Making their booking at the TUI Leigh store.

TUI’s Leigh Store Manager Lee Smith said it was a career highlight to play a part in such a special celebration “It has been such an honour to work with this couple to plan their incredible year of travel. Helping them create unforgettable memories for such a meaningful milestone has been truly rewarding. Their love for adventure and their enthusiasm for exploring new places is inspiring, and I can’t wait to hear all about their experiences when they return!”

Friends and family have also been amazed by their plans, but for the couple, it’s all about making the most of this special year. “We’re not technically going on a holiday every month, but for every month of 2025, we’ll be away enjoying one. It’s something we’ve dreamed of, and we can’t wait to get started.”