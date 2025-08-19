Couple throw lavish red carpet bash for 'diva' dogs

Dogs dressed up for the red carpet birthday party

A couple who splash £4,000 a year pampering their pooches threw two of their 'diva' dogs a lavish red carpet birthday party - including a bouncy castle and slides.

Kieran Adamson, 28, threw the birthday extravaganza for two of his dogs at Doggyvip field in Formby on Sunday June 15. The red carpet was rolled out to celebrate the birthday of the Chihuahua Jack Russel cross breeds, Hollie and Ivy, with 26 dogs in attendance.

The party was complete with ball pit, bubble machine, bouncy castle, pupcakes, party bags and agility equipment. The lavish pooch party cost the couple just £200, which comes in at a fraction of the £4,200 per year that they spend caring for their six pooches.

Hairdresser Kieran says he and his partner Jak Worthing, 32, spend an average of £350 per month caring for their six chihuahuas.

Left to right: Kieran Adamson, 28, and his partner Jak Worthing, 32, with their six chihuahuas

The 28-year-old says they dress the dogs up in outfits - with the most expensive fits coming in at over £30 per pooch - and the hairdresser admits that he will even dye their fur and take them on days out.

Kieran, from Ellesmere, Shropshire, said: "I just thought it would be nice to get everyone together and I've not done a birthday party for the girls before.

"There was a red carpet, a bubble machine, we had a bouncy castle, a ball pit, it was at a dog park so it had all agility equipment for them.

"We made cupcakes, we did party bags for everyone so the dogs had some toys and some treats, some keyrings for the owners. The dogs loved it. "They got dressed up for the party - the girls had dresses and the boys had shirts.

"We take them on lots of days out and we go on a chihuahua camping trip a couple of times per year. "I like to take them shopping because we live not far from Cheshire Oaks so I like to take them there quite often."

Kieran says the couple have their hands full caring for six dogs - and the pooches exhibit some diva behaviour as a result of being so spoilt.

Kieran said: "We've got our hands full. It can be a little bit stressful, especially with them being chihuahuas they can be a little bit yappy. "They're very divaish - especially Hollie.

"She'll have a go at any big dog possible. If they don't want to walk, they'll just stop. That's why we have the pram so that we can go in the pram. "They'll take on any big dog - just because they're small dogs they think that they're the boss."

The hairdresser says that he doesn't listen to any negativity or criticism about spending so much money on the dogs being a waste of money. Kieran said: "It's each to their own. I have my dogs instead of children.

"We always get comments. I do occasionally dye the hair on my long-haired dog - but not all the time. That's always quite controversial.

"Some people say that it's animal cruelty but he quite likes it. There's no right or wrong with it. I just like to treat them, I feel like they deserve it."