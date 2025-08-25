Dad's bid to 'relive youth' goes horribly wrong when 40-foot backflip punctures both lungs

A dad is urging people to 'learn from his stupidity' after puncturing BOTH LUNGS by backflipping 40 feet off a bridge to 'try and relive his youth'.

Tom Scott decided to jump off a bridge near Garstang, Lancashire, on Friday August 15 after feeling a wave of nostalgia while passing the structure. The 40-year-old often visited the area in his younger years to leap from the bridge, which hangs over the River Wyre.

Acting in a moment of 'stupidity', the dad-of-three performed a backflip off the side of the bridge, plummeting 40ft into the river below.

Shocking footage captures the moment Tom prepares to backflip off the side of the bridge before tumbling 40 feet, colliding with the water while flat on his back.

The personal trainer described the moment of impact as like 'hitting concrete', leaving him barely able to breathe when he surfaced from the water.

But Tom grew even more concerned when he began coughing up blood moments after emerging from the river.

Worried, Tom's partner insisted he go to hospital where doctors confirmed he had punctured both lungs and suffered extensive bruising.

Tom believes his moment of recklessness could've left him paralysed or even dead - and is now warning others to avoid similar stunts.

Tom, who lives in Blackpool, Lancashire, said: "When I was a kid, I used to jump off that bridge and never had an issue. When we got there, I just thought I'm going to go to the bridge and jump off it. It was just for nostalgia. I just wanted to do something I did when I was younger.

"My girlfriend kept saying don't do it, and I said I'll be fine, I did it loads when I was younger. When I was there, I stupidly decided I wasn't going to jump off, I would backflip off. I'd done it a few times when I was younger but this time I overdid it.

"I think maybe because of the weather, [the river] hasn't been as deep as it normally would be.

"It was about a 30 to 40 foot drop. As soon as I landed in the water, I knew I'd hurt myself but I didn't know how badly. I was winded. It was like hitting concrete. I landed flat on my back. My back was really stinging.

"I came up and went swimming to the shore. I could barely breathe. I saw there were kids about wanting to jump and straight away I said 'don't do it'.

"As I was sat down, I coughed and a lot of thick blood came out my mouth. It felt like there was a snake wrapped around my chest. My girlfriend was terrified and went 'I'm taking you to hospital right now'."

Tom rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he dipped in and out of consciousness while medics examined his injuries.

The dad had punctured and bruised both his lungs and suffered extensive bruising across his back.

Tom said: "They were quite shocked that I hadn't broken anything. I could've been crippled or even dead. It was a bit of stupidity and I own that. I massively regret it. I feel massively ashamed, stupid and embarrassed.

"I shouldn't be doing that at my age, but I wouldn't advise anyone to do it. Think about what could be before you do it, because it could happen. What can happen to me can happen to anyone. I'd advise to anyone not to do it. I could've easily died. Just learn from my stupidity."