Daphne Duck gives birth at care home for sixth year running
Despite lots of activity in the central courtyard from residents Daphne came back to her safe space as she has done every year previously. Tewkesbury Fields is proving not only a safe place for our residents, but as Daphne has demonstrated the perfect haven for the local wildlife.
General manager Edrianne Baluyut said “It is such a beautiful sight to see them all safely wondering around the courtyard, and residents are delighted to have such a close up view, we have spent most of the weekend watching them.”
They will be safely re located to the river at the back of the home over the next few days.
All the staff and residents at Tewkesbury Fields will be waiting patiently for Daphne’s return next year as she will be welcomed home with open arms.