Daphne Duck gives birth at care home for sixth year running

The staff at Tewkesbury Fields care home in The Oxhey, Tewkesbury had a lovely surprise when they turned up to work to find that "Daphne Duck" had returned for the sixth year running to lay and hatch 10 ducklings!

Despite lots of activity in the central courtyard from residents Daphne came back to her safe space as she has done every year previously. Tewkesbury Fields is proving not only a safe place for our residents, but as Daphne has demonstrated the perfect haven for the local wildlife.

General manager Edrianne Baluyut said “It is such a beautiful sight to see them all safely wondering around the courtyard, and residents are delighted to have such a close up view, we have spent most of the weekend watching them.”

They will be safely re located to the river at the back of the home over the next few days.

All the staff and residents at Tewkesbury Fields will be waiting patiently for Daphne’s return next year as she will be welcomed home with open arms.