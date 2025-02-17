David Jonsson wins BAFTA Rising Star Award

Acclaimed actor David Johnson has been named the winner of the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award, cementing his status as one of the most promising talents in the film industry today.

The award, which recognises emerging actors for their exceptional on-screen performances, was announced at the 77th British Academy Film Awards held in London last night.

Johnson's captivating performances and dedication to his craft have earned him widespread acclaim, and his latest achievement marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career. The award is voted for by the public, highlighting his growing popularity and the impact of his work on audiences worldwide.

Following his BAFTA triumph, Johnson's next highly anticipated film, Bonhoeffer, is set for release in UK and Irish cinemas on March 7 by KOVA Releasing. Directed by Todd Komarnicki (Sully, Elf), and cinematographer John Mathieson (Gladiator) the film explores the extraordinary life of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German anti-Nazi dissident whose resistance efforts against Hitler led to his execution in 1945. Johnson delivers a powerful performance in the lead role, bringing depth and intensity to this historical drama.

Bonhoeffer has already generated significant buzz ahead of its release, with early reviews praising Johnson's compelling portrayal and the film's thought-provoking narrative.

Tickets for Bonhoeffer will be available for purchase soon. For more information on the film's release and showtimes, visit bonhoefferfilm.com