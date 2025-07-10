Deadly blue-green algae risk to dogs as summer heats up

Jess Worthington

As UK temperatures climb, a UK vet is urging dog owners to be on high alert for blue-green algae, a toxic bacteria found in ponds, lakes and garden water features that can poison dogs within hours.

Veterinary nurse Jess Worthington, from leading out-o-hours pet emergency provider Vets Now, says the warmer months bring an increase in potentially fatal exposures, with tragic consequences if owners aren’t aware of the signs.

“Blue-green algae can be deadly,” Jess warns. “It thrives in warm, stagnant water and appears as a green, blue-green or brown scum on the surface. But sometimes, you can’t see it at all, and even a small amount is enough to cause serious harm.”

Dogs can become ill after drinking contaminated water or licking algae from their fur after swimming. Symptoms usually appear within minutes to hours and include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive drooling, confusion, difficulty breathing, seizures and collapse. The toxins attack the liver and nervous system, and there is no known antidote.

“Every second counts,” Jess adds. “If you suspect your dog has come into contact with blue-green algae, contact your vet immediately. We’ve seen many cases where early warning signs were missed.”

Vets Now operates more than 60 emergency clinics and hospitals across the UK and sees a spike in cases like this during the summer, particularly following heatwaves and periods of low rainfall when water sources stagnate. To minimise the risk, dog owners are urged to keep pets away from still, discoloured or scummy water, always check for any local warning signs near ponds and lakes, and take the time to research the area before you visit. If it is known to have algae blooms, keep dogs on lead or away from the water. Always rinse off their dogs after natural swims. Carrying fresh water for your dog and offering regular drinks during walks is also highly recommended.

While blue-green algae poses one of the most serious threats, Vets Now also warns of other common water-related hazards that can turn deadly if overlooked.

“Water can be great fun for dogs, but it’s not risk-free,” Jess explains. “Not all dogs are strong swimmers. Even confident ones can panic in deep water or if caught in currents, which can lead to drowning.”

Owners are reminded never to leave dogs unsupervised near pools, lakes or the sea. When boating, a doggy life jacket can be a life-saving precaution. Even at the beach, dangers lurk beneath the surface, including the risk of saltwater poisoning. Dogs that ingest too much seawater while swimming or playing can suffer vomiting, dehydration, seizures, kidney damage and, in severe cases, death. Limiting swimming time and preventing dogs from drinking saltwater, while ensuring they stay hydrated with clean, fresh water, can significantly reduce the danger.

Jess’s message to dog owners is simple: “A few easy steps can make all the difference. Be cautious around water, know the warning signs of poisoning, and don’t delay if something doesn’t seem right with your dog.”

For more advice and information, or to find your nearest Vets Now emergency service, visit the Vets Now website https://www.vets-now.com