Dehydrated stray cat rescued during heatwave highlights hot weather dangers
Four-year-old Firefly was brought into Woodgreen Pets Charity on 1 July by a passerby who spotted him struggling alone on a day when parts of the UK saw temperatures soar to over 30 degrees.
The long-haired black and white cat was pale, dangerously dehydrated and so underweight that vets had to put him on fluids immediately. Large patches of his fur were missing due to a severe flea infestation, and he was ravenously hungry – clear signs he hadn’t had a proper meal in some time.
Vets at the charity described it as one of the worst cases of fleas they had seen in years.
After urgent veterinary treatment and round-the-clock care, Firefly is slowly gaining strength in the charity’s care, although he remains underweight and constantly hungry.
Woodgreen is using Firefly’s story to remind the public of the dangers that extreme heat poses to pets – particularly stray or abandoned animals.
Beverley Street, senior operations manager at Woodgreen, said: “If Firefly hadn’t come to us when he did, he wouldn’t have survived. He was in a terrible state, and it was obvious he hadn’t eaten for a while.
“If you find an unwell or injured stray cat during hot weather, try to move them to a shaded, well-ventilated area and offer them cool, fresh water. Contact a local vets or rescue charity as soon as possible – it may save their life.
"Always avoid leaving animals in confined spaces for long periods during high temperatures; even with the best intentions, the heat can quicky become deadly.”