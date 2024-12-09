Dementia Information Hubs are launched in Northern Ireland

Dementia training at bridge Community Centre

Dementia Friends training took place at the Bridge Community Centre last week as part of the launch of ‘Dementia Information Hubs’. Hubs are located at Enler Community Centre (Ballybeen) and The Bridge Community Centre (Lisburn)

​​​​The purpose of the ‘hubs’ is to inform people of dementia services, dementia navigator services and Alzheimer’s Society services. As part of the launch a training session took place with community organisations becoming ‘Dementia Friends’.

Age Friendly Champion Cllr Gretta Thompson said, “I welcome the launch of the Dementia information hubs for residents who are concerned about dementia. By raising awareness of dementia and the support services available, these hubs will go a long way towards further developing a dementia friendly community where people living with dementia can be respected, understood and supported.”