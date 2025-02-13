Dog names: Here are the most popular dog names by breed - including Labrador, Cocker Spaniel and Jack Russell

Known for being good-natured and social, Labradors are most likely to be named Buddy.

New research has revealed the most common names amongst Britain’s favourite dog breeds.

The analysis, which used data from UK vets to identify the latest trends, shows that the names chosen for dogs are becoming increasingly similar to those given to humans, with many owners ditching traditional pet names in favour of ones found in the classroom.

LABRADOR RETRIEVER

Top Male name: Buddy

Top Female name: Rosie

With over a million in the UK, Labradors are the nation’s favourite breed. Known for being good-natured and social, it’s perhaps no surprise that owners are most likely to name their Labrador companions Buddy. Other common names for the breed may well have been inspired by owners’ human friends, with Rosie, Molly, Lottie, and Archie also ranking highly.

COCKER SPANIEL

Top Male name: Bailey

Top Female name: Daisy

The research, conducted by name label manufacturer https://www.mynametags.com, found that Cocker Spaniels’ friendly and playful temperament is also reflected in their most popular given names. Bailey and Daisy top the list, with names ending in ‘Y’ often seen as approachable and easy-going. It appears Cocker owners are also fans of alliteration, with names beginning with ‘C’, including Coco, Chester, and Charlie, also common.

JACK RUSSELL TERRIER

Top Male name: Jack

Top Female name: Rosie

A long standing favourite in the UK, name experts found that Jack Russell owners favour short, snappy names, reflecting the breed’s small stature and no-nonsense nature. Jack, taken directly from the name of the breed, tops the list for boys, whilst Rosie is most popular for female pups.

GERMAN SHEPHERD

Top Male name: Zeus

Top Female name: Luna

Known for their protective nature and majestic appearance, owners of German Shepherds favour other-worldly names for their pets, with Zeus and Luna taking the top spots. Nebula, after the space dust which forms stars, also featured on the list.

DACHSHUND

Top Male name: Monty

Top Female name: Daisy

Small but mighty, Dachshunds are given big names to live up to with owners opting for traditional, timeless names like Monty and Daisy. Other favourites for beloved sausage dogs include Bella, Alfie, and Norman.

Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at https://www.mynametags.com, comments: “We’ve been monitoring baby name trends for over two decades, but until now we hadn’t explored pet names. It was fascinating to discover the overlap between the names we choose for our children and those we give our pets. From the Labrador Retriever to the Jack Russell Terrier, it appears owners are increasingly taking inspiration from the classroom, suggesting Brits are viewing their pets as family members more than ever before.”