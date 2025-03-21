Dog owners issued warning about dangerous springtime flower

Springtime flower can endanger your dog

Springtime is here; the days are longer, the sun is shining, and the flowers are blooming. Walking our dogs suddenly becomes less of a chore and more of an exciting adventure. But with this come dangers that dog owners are urged to beware of. Eating the wrong plants can be fatal or cost you up to £500 at the vets, depending on the severity of the symptoms.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog experts at Kennel Store reveal how to keep your pet safe this spring and what plants to avoid.

They said, “Daffodils are extremely dangerous if consumed by dogs, the bulbs are toxic and can cause severe illness or even death. These plants contain lycorine, which is toxic and can cause severe symptoms and sometimes even death”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts estimate that around 1-2 out of 5 dogs might try digging up or eating a daffodil, particularly if they’re curious or not being supervised, and with them being in bloom from now until May, it's important to be cautious and make sure this doesn't happen to your dog.

“Keep your dog in your sight at all times during a walk, keep them on a lead if you go near any flower beds and ensure not to have any of these flowers in your garden.”

Know the symptoms of daffodil poisoning

If your dog is experiencing any symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, weakness or wobbliness, take them to the vet immediately as this could be a sign they've been in contact with a daffodil.

Studies show that around 7.8 million dogs in the UK are at risk of being exposed to poisonous plants, and daffodils aren’t the only ones to look out for. Many dog owners are unaware of which plants are poisonous, and some don’t know that plants can be harmful to dogs at all.

Other poisonous plants to be aware of this spring:

Tulips - Their flowers are usually large and brightly coloured, generally red, orange, pink, yellow or white

Bluebells - Bell-shaped flowers that are usually a deep purple/blue colour, but can also be white or pink

Rhododendron - Bright pink flowers that grow in clusters - all parts of this plant are extremely toxic for dogs

To be sure, teach your dog to leave things on command, and make sure they don’t go to play near flower beds.