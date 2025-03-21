Dog owners issued warning about dangerous springtime flower
Dog experts at Kennel Store reveal how to keep your pet safe this spring and what plants to avoid.
They said, “Daffodils are extremely dangerous if consumed by dogs, the bulbs are toxic and can cause severe illness or even death. These plants contain lycorine, which is toxic and can cause severe symptoms and sometimes even death”
Experts estimate that around 1-2 out of 5 dogs might try digging up or eating a daffodil, particularly if they’re curious or not being supervised, and with them being in bloom from now until May, it's important to be cautious and make sure this doesn't happen to your dog.
“Keep your dog in your sight at all times during a walk, keep them on a lead if you go near any flower beds and ensure not to have any of these flowers in your garden.”
Know the symptoms of daffodil poisoning
If your dog is experiencing any symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, drooling, weakness or wobbliness, take them to the vet immediately as this could be a sign they've been in contact with a daffodil.
Studies show that around 7.8 million dogs in the UK are at risk of being exposed to poisonous plants, and daffodils aren’t the only ones to look out for. Many dog owners are unaware of which plants are poisonous, and some don’t know that plants can be harmful to dogs at all.
Other poisonous plants to be aware of this spring:
- Tulips - Their flowers are usually large and brightly coloured, generally red, orange, pink, yellow or white
- Bluebells - Bell-shaped flowers that are usually a deep purple/blue colour, but can also be white or pink
- Rhododendron - Bright pink flowers that grow in clusters - all parts of this plant are extremely toxic for dogs
To be sure, teach your dog to leave things on command, and make sure they don’t go to play near flower beds.