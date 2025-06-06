Dog owners luckier in love, reveals new survey

Four in 10 say they're more likely to swipe right on a dating profile featuring a dog

Britain has always been a nation of dog lovers, but it appears that owning a pooch may actually improve your chances of finding your perfect match.

A new survey, conducted by interactive dog toy company Tug-E-Nuff, has revealed that four in 10 Brits are more likely to match with somebody if their dating profile includes a photograph of a dog.

What’s more, almost a fifth admit they’ve already matched with someone solely because their dating profile included a photograph of a dog.

It turns out that Brits believe dog owners possess certain characteristics that may make them a better romantic partner than those without a pet.

Dog owners could find themselves luckier in love, according to a new survey by Tug-E-Nuff

Four in ten believe that people who own a dog are more caring and responsible than those who don’t.

A third also think that dog owners are more loyal, whilst a quarter reckon they’re more committed.

Those owning a Golden Retriever or Labrador could find themselves luckiest in love, with a third of Brits admitting they’d most like a romantic partner who owns one of these breeds.

This is followed by a German Shepherd (16%), Border Collie (13%) and, rounding out the top five, a Cockapoo (13%).

Tug-E-Nuff’s Managing Director Danny Nelis-Rouse commented: “Our nation has always been crazy about dogs, but now we know how people feel about their owners too. It’s interesting to see that care, responsibleness and loyalty - all traits we associate with our favourite four-legged friends - are also considered attractive qualities in romantic partners.

“Our research also revealed that a quarter of Brits believe that dog owners are more playful and the team at Tug-E-Nuff would agree with that. Our customers are always seeking out new toys to enjoy with their dogs as well as advice and ideas to enrich the relationships they have with their dogs through play. We love seeing owners and their dogs bring out the best in each other in this way, perhaps not romantically, but it’s good to know we’re not alone in this, to a certain extent.”