Dog owners urged to beware of this deadly Easter treat

With Easter right around the corner, shelves are piled high with delightful treats for all the family. But for dog owners, one popular Easter treat can be a serious risk to their pet.

Experts suggest that up to 50% of dogs who ingest hot cross buns could experience kidney failure, and if not treated immediately, it could be fatal.

An expert from Kennel Store, a company specialising in dog wellbeing, explains why hot cross buns are so dangerous for dogs and what owners should do if their pet consumes one.

“Dried fruits like raisins, sultanas and currants, all found in hot cross buns, are extremely toxic to dogs. Consumption could lead to severe illness and sometimes death if not treated promptly.”

Tasty treat dogs can't enjoy this easter

These dried fruits contain compounds like tartaric acid, which can cause kidney damage, even in small amounts. “If your dog gets hold of a hot cross bun, it’s crucial to get them to the vet immediately.”

What makes it even more dangerous is that, unlike chocolate, which has clear guidelines on toxic amounts, the effects of raisins, currants, and sultanas on dogs are unpredictable. A small amount could be toxic or even fatal to one dog, while another might show no symptoms at all. That’s why it’s so important to be cautious.

What to do if your dog accidentally gets hold of a hot cross bun this Easter

“Take them to the vet immediately. The vet may induce vomiting, give fluid therapy to support kidney function, and closely monitor the dog. In more serious cases, your dog may need to be hospitalised for ongoing care.”

How to keep your dog safe

Always keep chocolate, hot cross buns, and dried fruit out of reach in a high-up cupboard. Don’t leave any leftovers on the side or tables; even well-trained dogs sometimes can’t resist a sweet treat!

Do your research before feeding your dog any human food; even things like garlic and onions can be harmful to dogs, so it’s safer to be sure.

Train your dog to have good manners around food, but don’t rely on training alone. Accidents happen, so make sure food is always out of reach, and teach family members not to share unsafe treats.