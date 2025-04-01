Doggy pitch invasion! Animal rights campaign's poignant April Fool's Day spoof wishful thinking for World Cup dogs of Morocco
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These doggy pitch invaders may be an April 1st spoof, but the serious issue of the World Cup Morocco dogs slaughter is no laughing matter.
To Mark April Fool's Day, the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC) released an Instagram video, showing thousands of dogs invading Morocco football pitches waving flags as though in a fervent protest.
And while the scenes look amusing and catch the eye, the reality is that 3million dogs are set to lose their lives in Morocco to 'clean up' ahead of the 2030 World Cup.
The IAWPC, a group of global animal charities including PETA, Dog's Trust and the RSPCA is calling for immediate action from FIFA, which it says is choosing to ignore the grave situation in Morocco, which is traumatising children and adults in breach of their human rights.
To find out more about the campaign go to www.iawpc.org