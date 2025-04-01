Doggy pitch invasion! Animal rights campaign's poignant April Fool's Day spoof wishful thinking for World Cup dogs of Morocco

By Hayley OKeeffe
Contributor
33 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition released this spoof video showing dogs in Morocco invading football pitches.

These doggy pitch invaders may be an April 1st spoof, but the serious issue of the World Cup Morocco dogs slaughter is no laughing matter.

To Mark April Fool's Day, the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC) released an Instagram video, showing thousands of dogs invading Morocco football pitches waving flags as though in a fervent protest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And while the scenes look amusing and catch the eye, the reality is that 3million dogs are set to lose their lives in Morocco to 'clean up' ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

The doggy pitch invasion video was released by the IAWPC as an April Fool's Day spoof, but the fun video makes a serious point - Animal News AgencyThe doggy pitch invasion video was released by the IAWPC as an April Fool's Day spoof, but the fun video makes a serious point - Animal News Agency
The doggy pitch invasion video was released by the IAWPC as an April Fool's Day spoof, but the fun video makes a serious point - Animal News Agency

The IAWPC, a group of global animal charities including PETA, Dog's Trust and the RSPCA is calling for immediate action from FIFA, which it says is choosing to ignore the grave situation in Morocco, which is traumatising children and adults in breach of their human rights.

To find out more about the campaign go to www.iawpc.org

Related topics:FIFAInstagramRSPCA
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice