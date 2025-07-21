Don’t mess with the River Thames, warns new safety campaign

A powerful new safety film warning children and their parents about the dangers of the tidal River Thames – along the full stretch through central London and out to Essex and Kent - went live today, in time for the school holidays and World Drowning Prevention Day on 25 July.

The short film, titled ‘ Stay Back, Stay Out, Stay Safe’, is part of a campaign led by the Port of London Authority (PLA), to keep young people safe and prevent accidental drownings in the Thames. The campaign will highlight the hidden risks of playing, swimming, or paddling too close to the river’s edge.

The Thames is a tidal river and can flow at speeds of around 5mph. While that might not sound fast, it is quicker than even the greatest Olympians - with top champions like Michael Phelps swimming at around 4.5mph.

That is why entering the tidal River Thames can be so dangerous. So far this year, the RNLI have already responded to around 1,250 call outs across the tidal Thames.

Each year, we hear more stories of people entering the tidal Thames and, sadly, dying. Often these incidents occur during the warmer months, when the river appears calm and inviting, but underneath, currents are strong, temperatures are dangerously low, and the foreshore and riverbed are unpredictable with hidden drop-offs, slippery surfaces, and sudden changes in depth.

In fact, there are three times as many accidental drownings across the UK on days with extreme heat, compared to a typical summer day.

Robin Mortimer, CEO of the Port of London Authority, says: "The tidal River Thames is an iconic and beautiful setting, but it’s not a playground. Beneath the surface is a fast-moving tidal river that would overwhelm the greatest swimmers in the world.

The PLA’s Chief Harbour Master, James Stride, gave the clear message: “Every summer, lives are lost or forever changed because of one wrong step. So please don’t mess with the River Thames: stay back from the edge, stay out of the water, and stay safe.”

RNLI Water Safety Lead, Guy Addington, said: “At the RNLI, our priority is helping people enjoy the water safely. That’s why we fully support the Port of London Authority’s message: no one should swim in or enter the tidal Thames. It’s a dangerous, fast-moving, working river. The safest advice is to stay out altogether. If you want to swim, go to a lifeguarded beach where conditions are supervised.

“‘If you accidentally end up in the water, remember to Float to Live. Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. You can then call for help or swim to safety.”

The campaign launches as schools break up for the summer holidays, a period where young people are more likely to be out unsupervised or tempted to seek places to cool off.

The PLA is working closely with local schools, borough councils, and youth outreach teams to share a toolkit designed to help spread the message and keep young people safe by raising awareness of the real dangers the river presents.

For more information, or to view the film, visit www.pla.co.uk/summer-2025-water-safety-campaign

For anyone wanting to enjoy the River Thames safely, the PLA website has information about lots of great opportunities to safely enjoy sailing, rowing, walking and swimming lessons in London, Kent and Essex.

In addition, each year the PLA’s Active Thames programme helps thousands of people to safely take part in activities on or near the Thames. You can find out more here: Active Thames | Active Thames