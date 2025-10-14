Double trouble! Cheeky toddler twins outwit scientists mum to stop her ending playtime

By Donna Lincoln
Contributor
2 hours ago
These cheeky toddler twins have been filmed outwitting their NHS scientist mum to avoid ending playtime - by running away every time she carries the other inside.placeholder image
These cheeky toddler twins have been filmed outwitting their NHS scientist mum to avoid ending playtime - by running away every time she carries the other inside.
These cheeky toddler twins have been filmed outwitting their NHS scientist mum to avoid ending playtime - by running away every time she carries the other inside.

Garden security camera footage shows Natalie Singhal ushering daughter Evelyn inside when twin sister Violet [both Singhal] runs away to avoid being caught next.

Most Popular

    But once the 31-year-old carries one troublesome two-year-old to the back door, the other runs away. The cheeky pair can be heard giggling as their NHS scientist mum struggles to end playtime for the minute-long clip.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Natalie says the video, which was shot around 6pm on August 2, is like a comedy sketch and sums up the challenge parents with twins face.

    These cheeky toddler twins have been filmed outwitting their NHS scientist mum to avoid ending playtime - by running away every time she carries the other inside.placeholder image
    These cheeky toddler twins have been filmed outwitting their NHS scientist mum to avoid ending playtime - by running away every time she carries the other inside.

    Natalie, from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, said: "They saw it as a game and it made me giggle. It was like a comedy sketch. They're very cheeky and they've started to work together like in the video.

    "They've loved being in the garden this summer so when it's bath time it can be a little difficult because they don't want to come in. You go through different challenges at different ages but having two kids at the same time means you have double the challenges. It can be challenging and if you don't laugh you'll cry."

    Natalie's clip has more than 650 likes and reactions on Facebook.

    One commented: "Omg there giggles are priceless."

    A second said: "The dog under your feet too. I'd spontaneously combust."

    A third joked: "This has killed me off."

    Related topics:NHSNottinghamshireMansfieldFacebook
    Telling news your way
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice