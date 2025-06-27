Drones deployed for clean up on Mount Everest
Mount Everst is the tallest mountain in the world, standing at 8.849 km high. Between 35,000 and 40,000 trekkers visit the base camp every year.
Due to the isolation of the of the mountain, and the high altitudes, there is a lot of rubbish. Estimates now say there are 50 tonnes of rubbish, and 200 dead bodies.
The mountain has been described as “the worlds highest garbage dump.”
In the last year, the Nepalese army removed 11 tonnes of rubbish, four corpses and a skeleton.
The drones mean that a task that would normally take 5 to 6 hours can be completed in minutes.
The project is in cooperation with the Khumbu Pasang Lamhu Rural Municipality, and the Chinese drone manufacturer, DJI.
DJI is the worlds largest drone manufacturer. In a statement they said: “While helicopters can theoretically make the journey, they are rarely used due to the significant dangers and costs.
They also estimated that each climber leaves 8 kilogrammes of trash behind on Everest.
The Nepalese government have been launching annual initiatives to clean the mountain since 2019. This has resulted in the collection of 119 tonnes of waste, and the recovery of 14 corpses.
Traditionally, dead bodies above 8000m are left there
This year two climbers have died attempting to reach the summit.