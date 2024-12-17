Elder abuse: Shock figures reveal which states have the most mistreated elderly residents this Christmas

Elderly resident clasping her hands

A new study has identified which states see the most reports of elder abuse - with Washington topping the list. The state sees 3,597 reports of mistreatment per 100,000 elderly residents per year, on average.

Data from 2016 to 2022 from the National Adult Maltreatment Reporting System (NAMRS) was gathered from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, revealing the states where elder abuse is most abundant.

Wisconsin Personal Injury Attorney Gruber Law Offices looked at the number of reports of maltreatment of elders (people classed as 65 years or older), comparing this figure against the elder population figures of residents of each state, and then ranking them in terms of per 100,000 reports of elder mistreatment.

Washington ranks first on the list, with an alarming average rate of 3,597 reports of mistreatment per 100,000 elderly residents per year. Approximately 47,252 reports of elder maltreatment are filed, each year, on average.

Financial exploitation is the most common form of maltreatment in Washington, with NAMRS defining this as improper use of an individual's funds, property, or assets—the state averages 11,818 financial exploitation reports per year.

Missouri takes the second spot on the list, seeing an average of 3,309 reports of mistreatment per 100,000 elderly residents per year. Within Missouri, approximately 36,942 elder abuse reports are filed annually, on average.

Self-neglect is the most common form of maltreatment found to be reported within Missouri, with 13,129 average reports per year; this is followed by financial exploitation, with an average of 6,808 reports per year.

Self-neglect is defined by NAMRS as a person's inability to perform essential self-care tasks. It is regarded as abuse as it signifies the failure to intervene or assist with the care an elderly person needs to live safely and healthily.

Texas takes the third spot on the list, seeing an average of 3,115 reports of mistreatment per 100,000 elderly residents per year. Each year, approximately 127,724 reports of elder maltreatment are filed.

Self-neglect is the most common form of maltreatment in Texas, with an average of 73,139 cases per year; this is followed by neglect, with 15,559 cases annually.

Maine ranks fourth, with an average of 2,953 reports of mistreatment per 100,000 elderly residents per year. Approximately 9,308 elder maltreatment cases are filed in the state each year, on average.

The most common form of maltreatment in Maine is uncategorized, accounting for around 2,056 cases per year; this is followed by self-neglect, with 2,043 cases annually.

Oregon takes the fifth spot on the list, with an average of 2,950 reports of mistreatment per 100,000 elderly residents per year. Each year, approximately 24,054 elder maltreatment reports are filed in the state.

Neglect is the most common form of maltreatment in Oregon, with an average of 9,989 reports per year; this is followed by financial exploitation, with 5,647 cases annually.

Neglect, similar to self-neglect, is defined by NAMRS as “The failure of a caregiver or fiduciary to provide the goods or services necessary to maintain the health or safety of a person.”

To help combat elder abuse and maltreatment, Oregon has recently implemented reporting tools such as hotlines, online portals, and designated agencies.

Steven Gruber of Gruber Law Offices commented on the findings, saying,

“Many elderly patients in nursing homes already suffer from illnesses or medical conditions, making it crucial to take any improper treatment seriously. It’s alarming that these maltreatment figures are so high, especially in states like Washington, Texas, and Oregon.

“Providing the best care for the elderly is more critical than ever, especially given that a growing proportion of Americans are living longer. These findings shed light on the states with the most severe issues, which can allow for the allocation of the correct resources, training, and measures to reduce the number of maltreatment reports and injuries.”