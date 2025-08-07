Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights draws mixed reactions at first screening

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been cast in a new version of Wuthering Heights

The upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff has sparked mixed reactions after its first test screening in Dallas.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for provocative storytelling in Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, the first public reactions suggest that Emerald Fennel has taken a bold approach to Emily Brontë's gothic classic.

The film's casting has been heavily discussed even before the production began earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people questioned Robbie's age for the role, while others raised concerns about Elordi playing Heathcliff, a character often interpreted as having a Romany or Gypsy background.

According to World of Reel, one attendee described the film as "aggressively provocative" and "tonally abrasive", which leans hard into Fennell's now-familiar brand of "stylised depravity".

Reportedly, the film starts with "a public hanging that quickly descends into grotesque absurdity, as the condemned man ejaculates mid-execution". The adaptation depicts "hyper-sexualised imagery" like several masturbation scenes, a nun fondling a corpse's visible erection and a woman being strapped into a horse's reins for a BDSM-tinged encounter.

It seems clear that the movie is filmed in now-signature Fennell style: "intimate, clinical, and purposefully discomforting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World of Reel reported another viewer's opinion, stating that the actors gave "committed performances, but the characters they portray are so cold and unlikable that even strong acting can't create a point of connection."

The discussions following the test screening suggest a radically different take on the original novel, one that appears to stray quite far from its 19th-century roots. The story is expected to be told in a way that clearly reflects Fennel's controversial style.

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane told The Guardian there was "no need to be accurate," arguing the source material is "just a book." She added, "There's definitely going to be some English Lit fans that are not going to be happy. Wait until you see the set design, because that is even more shocking. And there may or may not be a dog collar in it."

Emily Brontë's 1847 novel has long been considered a gothic classic, exploring obsessive love, revenge, and class conflict between Catherine and Heathcliff. The book has been adapted four times, in 1939, 1970, 1992 and 2011.The newest adaptation coming out in 2026 seems to be the most unusual one to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the casting debate, set design teasers, and now this controversial first screening, one thing is clear: Fennell's vision for Wuthering Heights will take audiences to a new direction.

The film is set to be released on Valentine's Day 2026.