Emmerdale's Joe Gill stars in new British drama Treading Water
Set amid the backdrop of the iconic Manchester skyline, Treading Water tells the story of Danny (Joe Gill), fresh out of prison into the tough reality of supported housing and dealing with the mental health issues that have shaped him. While he attempts to get his life back on track a chance encounter with past love Laura (Becky Bowe) shines a light in the dark - but will this hint of romance offer a shot at redemption or lead him on a path to tragedy? Treading Water is a raw and relatable film full of gripping drama and shot through with compassion, humour and hope.
With shades of Andrea Arnold and Shane Meadows, the film’s powerful and hard-hitting story looks with both warmth and bracing realism at the lack of opportunity afforded to many people in British society.
From Manchester based Big North Films, it is the directorial debut of Gino Evans. Featuring a powerful lead performance from Joe Gill (Emmerdale, Wuthering Heights, Brassic) it co-stars Becky Bowe (Pavement, Boat Stories), Darryl Clark (Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, Doctor Who) and Darren Connolly (Sons of Liberty, Peaky Blinders).
Treading Water received its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in 2024.
Treading Water is in cinemas 25 April from Bulldog Film Distribution.