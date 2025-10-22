Essex man plunges 40ft from hotel balcony on holiday in Croatia

A mum claims she's been forced to take out a £15,000 loan to get her son home after he plummeted 40ft from a hotel balcony - despite having holiday insurance.

Sarah Hannington's son Will Hannington had flown out to Dubrovnik in Croatia on September 24th to enjoy a week in the sun with friends.

On the third night of their trip Will returned from dinner with his pals and went onto the balcony to pass something to his mate's balcony next door.

Sarah said as he stepped on the 'damp' balcony and went to lean over the furniture delivery worker slipped, toppled over the edge and plummeted 40ft to the ground.

When he fell from the fourth floor of the hotel, he 'smashed' his femur, fractured his rib and vertebrae and damaged his kidneys and spinal cord.

In the GoFundMe, a family friend claims 'his life was saved by the fortune of falling on a small bush'.

The 23-year-old was then rushed to a Croatian hospital for an emergency five-hour surgery to have a metal road inserted into his femur and then woke up in intensive care.

The mum-of-two says despite Will taking out holiday insurance, by a provider Sarah doesn't want to name, they denied his injury claim and classed it as 'self-risk behaviour'.

This meant the 52-year-old was left with no choice but to take out a £15,000 loan so she could hire emergency transport to get Will back to the UK.

Fortunately, she was able to use his European Health Insurance Card [EHIC] to cover Croatian surgery costs and his stay in intensive care which cost another 15,000 euros.

Sarah says it's a 'miracle' her son is alive and is relieved to have him back in the UK so he can undergo further surgery and focus on his rehabilitation.

The NHS worker is now speaking out about her son's accident to urge others to ensure they have an EHIC and to always check the small print on their travel insurance.

Sarah, from Basildon, Essex, said: "They [Will and his friends] were all in rooms adjacent to each other.

"Will's friend had asked him to throw something across to him on the next balcony.

"The balconies were lower and he leant around to throw it to his friend and as he did it was quite damp and his feet slipped and he toppled over.

"Will video called me in the early hours of the morning to tell me what had happened.

"I didn't realise the height he had fallen from [at first]. He was in shock, distress and pain and he was putting a brave face on for me.

"It wasn't just a broken leg. It was an intense fall. I prayed to God that I still had a son. It's a miracle he's alive.

"I'm glad he had his EHIC as this allowed him to be treated as a national in the country.

"The intensive care and surgery cost ran into 15,000 euros on its own so if we didn't have the EHIC we would be facing this too.

"When I got in touch with the insurance company, I just thought we'd be able to get Will home but after a week they declined the claim on the basis that they saw it as self-risk behaviour.

"It had been ruled out by the hotel that he wasn't being silly and it was an accident and they had sent off their risk report to the insurance company.

"It made me angry [that the claim was denied] because I had lost a week to get him home.

"He had his EHIC and insurance and did everything you were meant to do as a sensible person.

"An accident is an accident and you'd think it would be covered but it wasn't. It made me wonder what the point of having holiday insurance was."

After flying out to Dubrovnik to be with her son on September 29th, Sarah and Will made a 30-hour journey back to the UK across eight countries in an ambulance.

He was then transferred onto the trauma ward at The Royal London Hospital, in London, and has had further surgery.

Will currently has no movement in his right leg or left foot and has not got out of the hospital bed since his accident.

Following surgery, he will then undergo extensive physiotherapy and rehabilitation and have to wear a back brace for around six months to help him walk again.

Sarah said: "We came back to the UK via ambulance across eight countries and it took 30 hours.

"I went with him and it felt like a never-ending journey and he was in a considerable amount of pain.

"When we crossed over from the Channel Tunnel I cried as I was so happy to have him back in the UK."

Before taking out the loan, one of Sarah's friends unknowingly set up a GoFundMe page to help rally together the funds to get Will home.

She says any money now raised through the fundraiser will go towards reimbursing the loan money to lessen the financial burden on the family.

Sarah said: "We are just looking forward now and hoping he'll be able to walk again and make a full recovery and go back to work.

"If you're going to go to a European destination you need to have an EHIC and check the small print in your insurance."

You can donate to Will's GoFundMe here: https://gofund.me/c3582b271