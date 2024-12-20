Essex revealed as most festive region in Britain

Festive store

Forget Santa’s workshop – Aldi has revealed that Essex is officially among the top destinations for Christmas cheer in the UK.

The UK’s cheapest supermarket surveyed colleagues across its UK stores to discover which shoppers across the country were feeling the most festive.

The survey looked at factors such as the day-to-day Christmas spirit in stores, how early shoppers started stocking up for the big day, and the demand for Christmas essentials.

In Essex, three in five Aldi colleagues described their shoppers as “extremely festive,” while half said customers were talking about Christmas “non-stop”.

Hot on their heels are shoppers in Derbyshire, with Northumberland, Nottinghamshire and Cheshire also making the top five regions brimming with Christmas excitement.

Across the UK, Aldi colleagues said that mince pies, champagne, wine and pigs in blankets were the runaway favourites this year – proving that shoppers are sticking with the classics to celebrate Christmas.

When asked about the quietest times to shop in store, colleagues recommended that shoppers prioritise first thing or late at night, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays were by far the best days to visit.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas has well and truly arrived at Aldi and it’s fantastic to see so many of our shoppers embracing the festive season, particularly in Essex.

“Whether it’s mince pies, pigs in blankets or a bottle of bubbly, we’re thrilled to help families across the UK enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with our award-winning products at unbeatable prices.”

Aldi is officially the go-to destination for Christmas this year as the discount supermarket has been named as Christmas Retailer of the Year by the Quality Food Awards, as well as ‘Best Overall Grocer’ at the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute Christmas Taste Test 2024.

The annual Good Housekeeping taste test, which tests 730 products from more than 97 brands, also crowned Aldi’s mince pies, turkey and champagne as best-in-class in their categories.

Top 10 regions for festive cheer

Essex Derbyshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Cheshire Shropshire Glamorgan Lancashire Kent Warwickshire