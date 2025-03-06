Estate hosts first ever doggy nuptials as pups take centre stage at weddings

To mark the most romantic day of the year a UK wedding venue has hosted its first ever doggy wedding - after seeing a spike in dogs taking part and attending more traditional weddings.

The special ceremony at Orchardleigh Estate in Somerset saw Poppy Vincent tie the knot with Milo the Cavapoochon, a rising star in the world of doggy influencers – with the event paving the way for other devoted dog owners to follow suit if they choose to.

The match was made after Poppy’s owners placed a ‘lonely hearts’ ad, seeking her ‘pawfect’ partner late last year. The mum-of-four had gotten tired of watching everyone getting married around her and was pining for a love of her own. Happily, from a flurry of hopeful applicants, nine-year-old Poppy set her sights on Milo, who boasts an impressive Instagram following of more than 14,000.

The intimate February ceremony was captured on camera and was a sunshine-filled affair, with Poppy, who has lived at the 500-acre estate her whole life, getting ready at Orchardleigh Castle before meeting her suitor. Groomed to perfection, Milo donned a dapper suit, while Poppy, ever the pampered pooch, enjoyed a morning of indulgence, including a sip of ‘pooch hooch.’

Two dogs married at Orchardleigh Estate

Their reception in the main house was every dog’s dream, featuring a dog-friendly wedding cake and a selection of bespoke canine cocktails, including the Barkarita, Pawstar Martini, Pupperol Spritz, and Muddy Mojito. A ‘Barcuterie’ board was also on offer, ensuring a truly tail-wagging celebration. And they finished the day with their first dance before heading off for a romantic moment in the estate’s secluded Palladian Lakeside Boathouse.

Heather Vincent, who leads the wedding planning team at Orchardleigh Estate, said the crew were delighted to see Poppy tie the knot and are more than used to dealing with doggy demands as so many weddings now feature four-legged friends. But added it’s not always easy working with animals.

“Poppy really was the belle of the ball today,” said Heather. “And Milo was a dapper dream, he was very handsome. We are very happy in-laws.

“We’re quite accustomed to welcoming dogs here,” she added. “I think at least a third of our weddings now feature a dog or animal. And more people ask us if it’s possible to have their dog in the wedding every day. Of course it’s not always smooth sailing working with animals as we found out today. You could say it was like watching an Instagram vs Reality video in real life.”

Dogs tie the knot in first pooch wedding at estate

Poppy and Milo’s wedding comes at a time when pet-friendly weddings are booming, with recent studies highlighting a 36% increase in couples choosing to include their dogs in the big day.

In addition to dogs often taking part in weddings at Orchardleigh Estate, the venue is also becoming a haven for doggy influencers visiting its self-catered accommodation - with many posting about their visits to the estate. Recent visits included @dashofsausage, an account following the lives of 5 Miniature Dachshunds with 170,000 followers.

Her search for love means Poppy will join almost a third of people who now use online dating sites or apps to find their partner. But surprisingly after the wedding day Chris Vincent, who owns Orchardleigh Estate and has looked after Poppy since she was born, revealed this isn’t the most unusual nuptials the venue has ever hosted.

“Hosting weddings is what we love to do at Orchardleigh,” added Chris. “In the past we’ve seen movie stars, TV stars and rock stars visit for weddings and we’ve even hosted horse nuptials. Now we can add Pops to that list.”

And for more information about Orchardleigh Estate, please visit www.orchardleigh.net.