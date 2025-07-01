Europe’s Moon Race Begins: French-Built Luna Rover Unveiled In Bold Bid To Conquer The Lunar South Pole By 2030

Named MONA LUNA, the striking new rover is being developed by Venturi Space at its high-tech facility in Toulouse, with the ultimate goal of putting a fully European vehicle on the Moon by 2030.

The futuristic rover is a direct response to growing calls for European autonomy in space exploration – and more specifically, lunar mobility. Its unveiling marks a major milestone in the EU’s push to play a leading role in the next generation of Moon missions.

Venturi Space France is leading the charge, managing every stage of the project from its Toulouse headquarters. That includes everything from assembling the high-performance batteries and space-to-ground communication systems to integration and testing before the rover is sent skyward.

Once complete, the vehicle is expected to travel to the Moon on board the European Ariane 6.4 rocket and land via the Argonaut lunar lander. If successful, it will make Europe one of the few players capable of landing and operating a rover at the Moon’s South Pole.

In an ambitious feat of engineering, MONA LUNA will be fully electric, powered by solar panels and equipped with three high-performance batteries. The six-wheeled craft – which boasts a top speed of 20 km/h – will be able to operate autonomously, carry a range of scientific payloads, and survive the brutally cold lunar nights.

The design even includes a robotic arm to manipulate tools and instruments, and in emergency scenarios, MONA LUNA could potentially transport a stranded astronaut to safety.

Gildo Pastor, President of Venturi Space, said: "I’m still an explorer, first and foremost. Space is a new frontier, and MONA LUNA is how we are actually going to broach it. Alongside Europe, we aim to build an autonomous lunar exploration capability to meet the scientific, economic, and strategic challenges of tomorrow."

The European Space Agency and France’s CNES (Centre National d'Études Spatiales) are both backing the initiative, offering technical support and validating the technology’s development.

Dr. Antonio Delfino, Director of Space Affairs at Venturi Space, added: "Our primary focus is to make ourselves fully available to the ESA and European national space agencies. With MONA LUNA, we aim to deliver major technological breakthroughs that will pave the way for extended lunar mobility."

While MONA LUNA’s maiden voyage will serve purely scientific goals, Venturi Space has clear commercial ambitions for the rover’s future. Potential missions could include transporting resources such as helium-3, supporting private sector initiatives, or even engaging the public with outreach campaigns.

