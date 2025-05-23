Expert advice: How to talk to kids about knife crime

Knife Crime Awareness Week is coming to a close

As Knife Crime Awareness Week draws to a close, Dr Julius Elster, Senior Lecturer and Course Leader for BSc Youth Studies (Hons), at London Metropolitan University, reflects on the current climate of knife crime and offers advice on adults can how to talk to and support children and young people.

How can adults approach conversations with young people about knife crime?

A conversation about knife crime should be approached with honesty, empathy, and a focus on prevention. An open dialogue should be established so children feel comfortable discussing the sensitive topic. You can start by acknowledging the seriousness of the issue without instilling unnecessary fear, as well as emphasising the consequences of carrying knives, both legally and morally, and discuss the potential dangers involved.

It’s also a good idea to encourage critical thinking by discussing the root causes of knife crime, such as peer pressure, social inequalities, and lack of opportunities. Teach children problem-solving skills and emphasise non-violent conflict resolution strategies as well as the importance of seeking help from trusted adults or authorities if they ever feel threatened or unsafe.

Children learn behaviour from what they see, so model positive behaviour by demonstrating respect for others and resolving conflicts peacefully. Set clear boundaries and consequences regarding weapons and violence. Adults can also encourage involvement in positive activities, such as sports or community service, to keep them engaged and away from negative influences. Above all, reassure children that they can always come to you with their concerns or questions about knife crime or any other issue they may face. Building trust and maintaining open communication is crucial in guiding them through challenging situations.

What questions should you ask and how can you be supportive?

It’s important to get an understanding of their level of knowledge regarding knife crime so asking them if they have heard about it at school or on the news, to determine how aware they are of the issue. You could also ask them if they know any who carries a knife or if they have ever felt pressured to carry one. It’s also good to ask them the impact they think carrying a knife could have so they are aware of the dangers. Try to foster a sense of community, such as how they think we can prevent knife crime. These questions will help guide and steer an appropriate, supportive and considered conversation.

In terms of supportive things to say, always reassure them that they can talk to you about the issue and keep conversation open. Try to also speak in a way that provides guidance and support for children as they navigate the complexities of knife crime and its impact on communities. Such as ‘your safety is our top priority, and we're here to support you in making smart decisions’ and ‘It's okay to feel worried or confused about these issues. We're here to help you understand and navigate them.’

What can you do if you’re worried a young person might have friends who carry knives or might have one themselves? What are the signs to look out for?

If you're worried that a young person might have friends who carry knives or might possess one themselves, it's crucial to address the situation promptly and delicately. Signs to look out for include changes in behaviour, secretive or evasive actions, sudden interest in weapons, or unexplained injuries. Make sure that you pay attention to any unusual behaviour or changes in their social circle. Keep an eye out for signs of aggression, involvement in fights, or sudden withdrawal from family and friends. You should also initiate an open and non-judgmental conversation with them. This includes expressing your concerns and listening to their perspective without jumping to conclusions.

Remember support is available. If you suspect they are involved in dangerous activities, seek support from school counsellors, youth organisations, or mental health professionals. They can offer guidance and resources to address the situation effectively.

How can you talk to them about the wider impact of knife crime, and potential personal consequences?

When discussing the wider impact of knife crime and its potential personal consequences with children and young people, it's essential to approach the conversation with sensitivity and honesty.

Start by acknowledging the seriousness of knife crime and the harm it causes to individuals, families, and communities. Personal safety should also be a key point, ensure you discuss the potential personal consequences of carrying knives, such as legal repercussions, physical harm, or emotional trauma. Emphasise that carrying weapons does not guarantee safety and can lead to dangerous situations. You can also explore the broader impact of knife crime on neighbourhoods and society as a whole. Discuss how it contributes to fear, mistrust, and instability in communities, affecting everyone's quality of life.

Above all, try to encourage children to make responsible choices and resist peer pressure to engage in harmful behaviours. Teach conflict resolution skills and promote empathy, tolerance, and respect for others. By having open and honest conversations about the wider impact of knife crime and its personal consequences, we can empower children to make informed decisions and contribute to building safer and more compassionate communities.

What is the current climate of knife crime in the UK?

The current climate of knife crime reflects a complex interplay of societal, economic, and cultural factors. Despite efforts to address the issue, it remains a significant concern in many communities. It is well known that knife crime affects not just the direct victim, it affects the entire community. But it is equally important to recognise that knife offending, and acts of violence are not isolated from what is happening in society more generally. Our research into youth unemployment in the North London Borough of Haringey indicates that insecure or precarious work conditions and in-work poverty make it hard for young people to pursue a meaningful career pathway and transition into adulthood. In addition, in the report, young people stressed that there is little to no personalised support available to help with employment, mental health and wellbeing issues, leaving young people open to exploitation. Too often, little is done when there are clear signs that a young individual is 'getting into trouble,' being groomed by a gang, or lost into an online world, potentially fraught with danger.

Tackling knife crime requires a multifaceted approach, including addressing root causes such as poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunities, as well as providing support for at-risk individuals. Collaboration between communities, law enforcement, and policymakers is essential to implement effective strategies aimed at prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation.