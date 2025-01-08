Expert explains how to protects pets paws from the cold with this 11p hack

User (UGC) Submitted

2025 is off to a rather chilly, snowy start. Dog owners, of course, will be bracing the cold to take their furry friends out for walks, but it's important to be aware of the risks associated with the cold weather and how to protect your pups.

With this in mind, Pet Insurance Experts at Waggel spoke to their Veterinary Surgeon, Aimee Warner, to discuss the advice you should consider. The importance of paw protection Aimee says: “Dogs face several challenges during winter walks that we may not immediately consider. One major concern is paw protection, unlike humans who can wear boots, dog paws are directly exposed to the elements, ice, snow and salt can irritate or damage their paw pads.

"There are several ways to protect your dog's paws during winter walks. Dog boots can provide excellent protection against ice, snow, and salt. However, it may take some time for dogs to get used to wearing them.

Make sure snow or ice doesn't get compacted between their paws, and always wash their feet after walks if they’ve been on gritted roads or paths. Applying a paw wax creates a protective barrier and is a cheap and easy hack if you're not sure where to start. You can even make your own balm at home by melting equal parts beeswax, coconut oil, and shea butter, then letting it cool before applying.

If you don’t have these ingredients on hand, plain coconut oil can also work as a quick and natural solution. It’s soothing for dry or cracked paws and provides a light barrier against harsh conditions. However, dogs should not be allowed to lick their paws as consumption of any paw balm could be harmful especially in large amounts.

Whether you opt for boots, paw wax, or a DIY solution, regular paw care can make winter walks more comfortable and enjoyable for your furry friend."

Recognising the signs of hypothermia

Aimee says: “Dogs, especially smaller breeds or those with short coats, are more susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite due to their higher surface area to volume ratio, making them lose heat more quickly in cold, wet conditions. For those at risk a doggy coat can be worn.

“Signs of hypothermia in dogs include shivering, lethargy, weakness, and slowed breathing. Frostbite can affect the ears, tail, paws, and other extremities and signs of frostbite include pale or grey skin, coldness to the touch, and blisters or open sores. If you suspect your dog is experiencing hypothermia or frostbite, seek veterinary attention immediately. In the meantime, gently warm your dog with blankets and avoid rubbing the affected areas, as this could worsen tissue damage.”

Consider reduced visibility

Aimee adds: “Reduced visibility from snow and fog can also disorient dogs and make it harder for owners to keep track of them. Adding a light to their collar is a good idea, especially as there is so little daylight in winter.

Understanding your dog’s fitness levels

Aimee explains: “Traversing through snow requires more energy expenditure, leading to potential fatigue and exhaustion. Therefore, it’s important to plan an exercise based on your dog's fitness levels.

“There are signs to look out for that indicate your dog is too tired, these include: lagging behind on the walk, lethargy and difficulty walking. Signs of stress may include panting, whining, or avoidance behaviours. If your dog shows any of these signs, it's important to take a break or turn back.”

Why breed matters

Aimee explains: “While any dog can enjoy winter walks with proper preparation, some breeds are better adapted to cold weather than others. Thick-coated breeds like Siberian Huskies, Burmese mountain dogs and Alaskan Malamutes are well-suited to cold climates. Smaller breeds and those with short coats may need additional protection from the cold.”

How to stay hydrated

Aimee adds: “Dogs need to stay hydrated even in cold weather, but dogs will generally drink what their body needs. They are usually thirsty after exercising so bringing water with you on walks is a good idea.

“Water in frozen streams and puddles may be contaminated with infectious agents or harmful contaminants as with any water source found on walks. So, it’s best to stop your dog drinking from them if you can.”