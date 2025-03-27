Expert prevention methods to keep your cat safe from bird flu

Cats in the UK are responsible for catching up to 27 million birds each year, which not only poses a risk to wildlife but also to the cats themselves, especially as the UK is currently grappling with outbreaks of avian influenza.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wildlife expert Richard Green from Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies reveals the key ways homeowners can protect their cats from bird flu.

How cats can contract bird flu

"Outdoor cats are at risk of contracting bird flu through direct contact with wild birds or rodents, whether they catch, eat, or simply come into contact with them. Even if a cat doesn't consume the bird, the interaction can still be enough for the virus to spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, cats fed raw meat, particularly raw poultry, are more vulnerable to infection. Other potential sources include contaminated water, footwear, and equipment exposed to bird droppings. Raw milk, especially unpasteurised milk labelled for pet use, has also been linked to cases of bird flu in cats, even in those with no direct contact with wild birds.”

"While the risk of bird flu in pets is relatively low, it is important for pet owners to be aware that cats can contract Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), with over 100 confirmed cases in cats, some of which have been fatal. This disease can be transmitted through contact with contaminated raw food, infected wildlife, or even through environmental exposure to contaminated surfaces like shoes."

Symptoms of bird flu

"Bird flu symptoms in pets can vary, but common signs include fever, low appetite, difficulty breathing, and eye discharge. Pet owners must monitor their pets closely and seek medical attention if they notice any concerning symptoms.”

What happens if your cat is infected

"The key to managing bird flu in cats is early detection and prompt isolation. If your cat shows symptoms such as fever, fatigue, or difficulty breathing, it’s important to contact your vet immediately. While there’s no evidence of transmission from cats to humans, it’s always best to take precautions, including frequent handwashing after handling a sick pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bird flu in cats can be challenging to diagnose, as its symptoms are often similar to those of other illnesses. Currently, there is no cure for bird flu in cats, so treatment focuses on supporting the cat’s health and managing symptoms. This may include fluids, oxygen therapy, and antibiotics, depending on how severe the illness is."

Change your cat’s food

"Switching your cat's diet to one that includes higher-quality proteins from meat can help reduce their hunting behaviour. Research has shown that a diet change can decrease hunting by up to 36%. It’s important to make the change gradually to avoid upsetting your cat’s stomach."

Play with your cat

"Playing with your cat regularly can help satisfy its hunting instincts and reduce its desire to hunt wildlife. Just 5 to 10 minutes of play per day has been shown to reduce hunting by up to 25%. By providing toys or puzzle feeders, you can keep your cat engaged and prevent it from targeting birds outside."

Keep your cat indoors, especially during nesting season

"Keeping your cat indoors during the early morning and evening hours, especially during breeding seasons, can make a big difference in protecting vulnerable birds. This is especially important to protect bats, which can easily be injured or killed by cats. Cats' sharp claws can tear birds' wings, and the bacteria on their claws can cause infections that are often fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fledglings are particularly at risk, and keeping your cat inside during these times can prevent unnecessary harm to local wildlife."

Cat bib

"A neoprene bib on a cat’s collar can interfere with its ability to pounce, which has been shown to reduce bird deaths by up to 87%. This is a simple, non-harmful way to protect wildlife while still letting your cat enjoy the outdoors."

What to do if you have a bird feeder

"To keep your cat away from birds, make sure to place bird feeders at least 2 meters away from dense shrubs or trees. This gives birds an escape route if a cat tries to attack, making it harder for cats to get to them."