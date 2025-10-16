Expert reveals importance of watch worn by Prince William in Apple TV interview

The Prince of Wales with Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveller

A watch expert has revealed the importance of the treasured timepiece worn by Prince William during his surprise appearance on Eugene Levy’s hit show ‘The Reluctant Traveler’.

The interview for the Apple TV series saw the heir to the throne arrive on an electric scooter before charming the Canadian actor with his candor.

Levy said afterwards: “He was so down to earth, very funny, very bright. Got to be honest, he was fun to hang with.”

The Prince of Wales looked smart in a casual blazer before switching to a navy blue worker-style jacket for a stroll with the host.

And on his wrist was the treasured watch that links him back to his late mother.

For almost three decades William has been inseparable from the Omega Seamaster Professional 300M Quartz which was a gift from Princess Diana before her death in 1997.

The watch, which features a striking blue dial and stainless steel case, has become an heirloom after witnessing his life’s key moments including military service, high-profile royal engagements and his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Danny Toffel from Watches2U said: "Considering the immense wealth at his disposal, it may surprise people that William is so loyal to one particular timepiece.

"But it's important to realise that watches are not only beautiful objects, they can also have a huge emotional attachment depending on their history.

"In this case William obviously treasures his Omega as it was a gift from Diana and provides a constant reminder of their loving relationship up to her tragic death. It evokes a powerful narrative of remembrance and heritage

"It's also a classic design, providing quartz reliability in diving-grade protection, which could be said to mirror William’s character of being reliable and unshowy."

The Seamaster professional is not the only watch in his collection.

The heir to the throne also sports a Garmin sports watch to track his daily activity and sleep, while there are rumours he also owns a Cartier Tank Francaise - one of his mother's favourite fashion brands.

Mr Toffel added: "This lovely timepiece will cost you around £5,000 and oozes class and understated refinement.

“It was created in 1917 by Louis Cartier and boasts distinctive flat vertical edges, which was a tribute to the Allied Forces in Europe.”

It's not the only Cartier in the household.

Wills is believed to have given Kate a Ballon Bleu de Cartier - worth £6,000 - for their third wedding anniversary in 2014, while her sister Pippa owns a similar model studded with diamonds worth around £15,000.