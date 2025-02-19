Expert warning over harmful treats owners are feeding their dogs without knowing

dog treats

With over half of UK households keeping pets and owners spending around £500 a year on treats, Richard Green, head of production at a leading pet food supplier Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies, warns owners about the lesser-known health risks common pet treats contain and how to avoid buying low-quality products.

Vague ingredient descriptions

​"Many dog owners overlook the ingredients in their pet's treats, but being aware of what’s inside can make a difference to your dog’s health. Some treats marketed with flavours like chicken or beef often don’t actually contain a lot of natural meat and are heavy in artificial flavourings and preservatives, which lack the nutrition your dog needs and can lead to health problems like obesity, kidney disease, or even cancer over time.

"Treats described as beef, chicken, or bacon-flavoured often include vague terms like ‘natural flavouring’ or ‘meat by-product.’ These terms can hide low-quality ingredients or fillers that don’t benefit your pet’s health. Always make sure you look for clear and transparent labelling."

Rawhide chews

"Rawhide chews might seem like a natural choice for dogs, but they often undergo chemical processing and may contain toxic substances. Additionally, rawhide poses a choking hazard and risks causing digestive issues. Safer options include natural meat chews or raw meaty bones that match your pet’s size."

Treats containing excessive additives

"Some widely available treats, often flavoured to mimic bacon or ham, are packed with salt, sugar, and artificial colourings. These additives provide no nutritional benefit and can contribute to long-term issues like weight gain and diabetes. Going for single-ingredient treats made from real meat is a healthier choice."

Dental chews

"Dental chews are often beef or mint flavoured for appeal, but many include artificial flavourings and preservatives that might upset your dog’s stomach. For a healthy alternative, brush your dog’s teeth daily or give them raw meaty bones."

Treats with low-quality protein

"Many treats boast flavours like salmon or turkey but only actually include trace amounts of real protein, relying instead on rendered by-products or artificial additives. Treats made from high-quality, single-ingredient meat provide better nutrition and are worth the extra effort and cost to get."

Treats with artificial colouring

"Artificial colourings, often used to make treats like bacon look appealing, serve no purpose for your dog and could pose health risks such as allergies or cancer. Treats made with natural ingredients are just as appealing to pets without the added risk."

High-carb treats

"Carbohydrate heavy treats, especially those with flavours like cheese or peanut butter, can contribute massively to weight gain if given regularly. Dogs are usually just as happy with high-protein alternatives which can support their energy and overall health."