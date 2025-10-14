Explorer Alice Morrison begins final push to complete 2,300km crossing of Saudi Arabia on foot

British explorer Alice Morrison in Saudi Arabia

British explorer, BBC presenter and author Alice Morrison is embarking on the final stage of her historic journey to become the first person on record to walk the entire length of Saudi Arabia, north to south. Joined by camels, Juicy and Lulu, and supported by local guides, Alice is tackling the remaining stretch of the 2,300km route over the winter season - after having completed the first 930km earlier this year.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2025, the Scottish-born adventurer completed the first stage of her epic journey, walking 930km from the Jordanian border to Madinah. This October she sets out from Madinah to begin the second and final stage, a 1,370km trek to Najran, close to the Saudi-Yemen border, aiming to finish on 17 December. Over 70 days - including 63 days of walking and seven days for rest and exploration - Alice will cover the equivalent of half a marathon each day, averaging 21km (around 33,000 steps).

Most Popular

The route Alice will cover, particularly along Saudi Arabia’s west coast inland of the mountains, is some of the most remote and untamed terrain in the Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice says,”Being a woman is my super power here in Saudi. I am able to mix with both men and women and hear the women’s own stories. These are never told and what I discovered on the first stage is that there is a kind of cultural revolution going on as women here move into their future.

Explorer Alice Morrison in Saudi Arabia

I am trying to become the first recorded person to walk north to south Saudi Arabia (founded in 1932). People have always crossed the kingdom but I am doing it entirely on foot – not using camels or wheels. We cannot find any records in English or Arabic of anyone else doing it. The lack of water en route would make it impossible unless travelling with camels/trucks and if travelling with cars/camels, people would use them.”

Throughout the trek, Morrison and her team will be scanning for wildlife using night cameras, documenting gazelles, hyenas and wolves - and, if fortune allows, even the elusive Arabian leopard. They will also be searching for Stone age carvings, tombs, and other archaeological traces that lie hidden within the desert landscapes.

Alice will also be exploring historical routes, including parts of Derb el Fil (The Elephant’s Road); meeting Saudi people, including the Flower Men of Aseer, known for wearing fragrant floral crowns, and learning about women’s daily lives in the Kingdom. She will also be exploring the ‘Cradle of Gold’, which is thought to be the site of King Solomon’s mythical mines.

The Journey in Summary:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explorer Alice Morrison with camel Lulu in Saudi Arabia

70 days on the move: 63 days walking, 7 days for rest and exploration

1,370km from Madinah, one of Islam’s holiest cities, to Najran on the ancient Incense Route

Terrain: wild, remote west coast interior, with all nights spent wild camping

Support: one vehicle fitted with water tanks for critical resupply

Alice adds, “What I am really excited about is that we are going to be right out in the wilderness. I am hoping we will see some wildlife and really feel all the elements and explore the environment.

When we start, the temperature will be 35C, so we will have to mimic the caravans of old and start walking before dawn every day and rest in the afternoon heat. On stage 1, I got horrific blisters so I will be doing everything I can to avoid that. Water is also definitely going to be a logistical challenge.”