Fabio D'Andrea and Peter Andre warn of dangers of smartphones and social media for children

Peter Andre speaks in Parliament

This week, on Wednesday 9th July 2025, Lord John Nash and Joe Powell MP hosted a parliamentary screening of award-winning composer, pianist and director Fabio D’Andrea’s film ‘Another Way’. Featuring the singer Peter Andre, the film raises awareness of the dangers of teenage smartphone use, by illustrating the devastating impact of bullying and youth suicide. The emotional video portrays Peter as Jack, the devastated father of a teenage boy, Josh, who has attempted to take his own life after being bullied at school.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Composer Fabio D’Andrea has released a series of short films highlighting a number of social issues, using classical music to reach new audiences and inspire action. He collaborates with high profile people working within popular culture to raise maximum awareness, with films to date including ‘Love Should Not Hurt’, a domestic abuse film with Spice Girl and presenter Mel B; ‘Something Left to Love’ which raised awareness of mental health with actor Russel Tovey; and ‘Hope Reborn’ which focused on the issue of MS with actress Rose Leslie.

Fabio said: “Peter and I have been overwhelmed by the public response to Another Way, and I’m deeply encouraged that the video has sparked interest from politicians across the political spectrum. I'm especially grateful to MP Joe Powell, Lord Nash, and Baroness Stroud, who are helping to unite voices from all sides in pursuit of one urgent cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technology has brought enormous advances, but the lack of proper safeguards for children and teens has created dangers no previous generation has ever faced. We are now in the midst of a cyber-bullying and misinformation pandemic — and it is our moral responsibility to act.

Fabio D'Andrea with Peter Andre, Joe Powell MP, Deborah Morel and Teresa Parker

Social media apps have become breeding grounds for propaganda, false narratives, and online abuse. Adults may choose what they engage with, but to leave younger, more vulnerable minds unprotected is negligence. Ultimately society will bear the consequences if we do not intervene now.

Since releasing Another Way, I’ve met parents like Matteo Plicchi, whose son Vincent tragically lost his life — a death linked directly to cyberbullying and falsehoods spread about him on TikTok. His story, like too many others, is a devastating reminder that this crisis is real, and preventable.

How many more young lives must be lost before we say: enough is enough?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter added: “As soon as I was aware of this project, I wanted to do it. Working with Fabio and playing Jack has been incredible although tougher emotionally than I had predicted. I know there are many different families out there and different scenarios and of course, anyone can have mental health problems.

Composer Fabio D'Andrea with singer and actor Peter Andre in Parliament

In teenage years, it can feel difficult to talk and I know that as I’ve experienced it myself, but there are now the extra pressures of smartphones and social media. As a dad, this is something I am really aware of, and want to let teenagers know they are not alone."

Lord John Nash explained why he hosted the event in Parliament: “The damage that social media and smartphones do to our children is now well evidenced. I am proposing an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to ban social media before the age of 16.”

Joe Powell MP, the Member of Parliament for Kensington & Bayswater, who hosted the event with Lord Nash, said: "The impact of smartphone use on young people’s wellbeing and family dynamics is one of the biggest issues facing our society today. I know parents, teachers, and young people across the country want action and there are many MPs who agree with them. I believe we need to get smartphones out of our schools, bring in higher age limits for downloading social media apps without parental consent, and update our curriculum to help improve children’s mental health. The government has already made important strides on online safety regulation, but this is an area that is going to keep requiring our legislative attention as the technology evolves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The screening was followed by a panel discussion with experts from education and digital safety along with Lord Nash, Joe Powell MP, Fabio D’Andrea and Peter Andre and Sophie Winkleman (Lady Sophie Windsor) The event focused on the impact of smartphone and social media use on young people’s wellbeing and the implementation of age restricted or banned usage of smartphones in schools.