Fake career fair stunt exposes reality of modern slavery in the UK

Charity Migrant Help exposed the reality of modern slavery in the UK by taking part in a popular careers fair under the guise of being a pretend recruitment company.

A new film shows ‘LockedIn Recruitment’ appear at the UK Careers Fair displaying job roles with a twist. The role descriptions mimic the tactics used by traffickers and reflect the real stories of modern slavery survivors.

The charity’s goal is to shine a light on the prevalence of modern slavery in the UK, an issue which is increasing at a rate of 33% every year, according to recent statistics. There are currently an estimated 122,000 people trapped in modern slavery in the UK and, for every one person saved, another seven are expected to remain trapped in captivity.

LockedIn Recruitment ‘caters to those who want to step outside their comfort zones, offering roles you won’t find through normal channels’, with ‘opportunities’ based on experiences from survivors of modern slavery supported by Migrant Help. These include a live-in nanny with no breaks, a seafarer forced to work 21 hours a day, and a waiter who endured physical discipline. Spanning a range of industries, including hospitality, construction and agriculture, the stunt highlights how pervasive modern slavery is across society.

Loretta, whose own experience of modern slavery inspired the live-in nanny job role, shared: “After graduating from nursing school and working in a hospital in Nigeria, I was offered a job by a family to look after their children at home. When they relocated to the UK, I went with them. It was then that my situation rapidly deteriorated. The family took my passport away, would not let me to go outside, and refused to pay me for my work.

“Thankfully I got out, and I now work as a nurse for the NHS, as well as acting as a Migrant Help trustee in the hope I can help people going through similar situations to mine. But not everyone is so lucky. The Unfair Jobs Fair is so important because it brings to light what so many people don’t realise – that modern slavery is happening all around us, often in plain sight.”

Rabiya Ravat, Director of Modern Slavery Services at Migrant Help, commented: “Modern slavery is not just a problem overseas – it’s happening here, in the UK, in our towns and cities, and often to British citizens, too.

“Through the Unfair Jobs Fair, we want to confront people with the reality that modern slavery can be hidden in ordinary places, often masquerading as legitimate work opportunities. The shock and emotional reactions we captured are a testament to how deeply this issue impacts people when they come face to face with it. “We need people to recognise the signs of modern slavery and understand that help is available. Victims are often isolated, frightened, and unaware of their rights. At Migrant Help, we work to provide support, guidance, and a safe space for survivors to rebuild their lives. The Unfair Jobs Fair is part of our ongoing mission to raise awareness, engage the public, and ultimately end modern slavery.”

Modern slavery happens when people lose their freedom and are exploited for profit. It can manifest in many forms, including criminal exploitation, forced labour, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude.

If you suspect someone is trapped in modern slavery and in need of help, call the confidential 24/7 Modern Slavery & Exploitation Helpline on 08000 121 700​.

Signs to look out for include:

Isolation and restricted freedom of movement

Reluctance to make eye contact or interact with others

Fear and unwilling to seek help

Signs of physical or psychological abuse

Excessive working hours with little or no breaks

Poor living conditionsUnusual travel arrangements.

Migrant Help is one of the leading providers of specialist support and services for modern slavery survivors in the UK, committed to helping people regain control over their lives. To find out more and learn how you can support, visit https://www.migranthelpuk.org/unfair.