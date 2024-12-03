Families on Edinburgh street devastated by gas explosion facing second Christmas in temporary accommodation

Residents of an Edinburgh street devastated by a gas explosion over a year ago are facing their second Christmas in temporary accommodation after very little change.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue on 1 December 2023 claimed the life of 84-year-old James Smith and left two others in hospital.

Most Popular

Displaced neighbours have another long wait ahead before they can be allowed to return to their homes. Although the end of the street has been fenced off, the shell of the affected houses and much of the debris still remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported after the incident that the explosion was caused by “internal gas installations” within the house, and not the wider gas network.

Residents have been told the demolition is scheduled to begin in February 2025, with the rebuilding process due to take another 18 months.

Those housed in temporary accommodation spoke of their frustration in being left in the dark on the situation. Preparing to face another Christmas away from their homes, some described their situations as “terrible” and “lonely”.

Conservative MSP for the Lothian region Sue Webber, who has been advocating for those affected since the tragic incident, expressed her frustration. Speaking to STV yesterday, she said: “It’s really disappointing to be here 12 months on and for absolutely nothing substantially to have changed here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She previously revisited the street in May and hit out at the city council for its inaction, with the site at the time having lain untouched for nearly six months. Residents struggled then with obtaining updates, despite the situation being more uncertain with no plans made for demolition at that point.

Webber had insisted there should be a “far greater sense of urgency” in dealing with matters such as people’s lives and homes.

Story by Deadline News/Isla Storie