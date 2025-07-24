Fans respond to Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s dating rumours

US actress Pamela Anderson (L) and British actor Liam Neeson (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK Premier of "Naked Gun" in Leicester Square, central London, on July 22, 2025.

Audiences have been speculating on the actor’s relationship after the pair shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have been generating buzz after attending the London premiere of “The Naked Gun” together.

They were posing together on the carpet and showing affection to one another as Anderson kissed Neeson’s cheek while the Taken actor wrapped his arm around her back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kiss came a few months after Neeson declared his love for Anderson in October 2024 after finishing shooting of the new film.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” Liam Neeson told People.

He added: “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

While Anderson referred to Neeson as “the perfect gentleman” who “brought out the best” in her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans took to social media to comment on the pair. One fan on TikTok wrote: “They could be such a sweet couple.

Another comment read: “I didn’t know I wanted these two together until today.”

Both actors have since addressed the romance rumours with Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” whole Neeson said he is “done with dating”.