Fans respond to Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s dating rumours
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have been generating buzz after attending the London premiere of “The Naked Gun” together.
They were posing together on the carpet and showing affection to one another as Anderson kissed Neeson’s cheek while the Taken actor wrapped his arm around her back.
The kiss came a few months after Neeson declared his love for Anderson in October 2024 after finishing shooting of the new film.
“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” Liam Neeson told People.
He added: “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”
While Anderson referred to Neeson as “the perfect gentleman” who “brought out the best” in her.
Many fans took to social media to comment on the pair. One fan on TikTok wrote: “They could be such a sweet couple.
Another comment read: “I didn’t know I wanted these two together until today.”
Both actors have since addressed the romance rumours with Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” whole Neeson said he is “done with dating”.