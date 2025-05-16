Fans take selfies with 'Tom Cruise' as he eats cocktail sausages in London park

SEÁN GEORGE, ACTOR AND TOM CRUISE LOOKALIKE, WHO HAS WORKED WITH THE HEARTTHROB ON THREE MOVIES AS A 'STAND IN' WITH NIGEL REED

Stunned shoppers stopped for selfies when they spotted 'Tom Cruise' eating cocktail sausages in a London park ahead of tonight's Mission Impossible premiere - but it was his movie stand-in.

Visitors to Victoria Embankment Gardens, Central London, couldn't resist snapping photos when they thought they'd spotted the Hollywood star yesterday morning.

The star was also seen popping into a nearby Tesco on Strand Road to grab protein-packed Quorn Veggie Cocktail Sausages to power him through tonight's premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

SEÁN GEORGE, ACTOR AND TOM CRUISE LOOKALIKE, WHO HAS WORKED WITH THE HEARTTHROB ON THREE MOVIES AS A 'STAND IN' LEAVING TESCO ON STRAND ROAD, LONDON, HOLDING QUORN PRODUCTS

One onlooker was overheard saying: I can't believe it, I'm such a big fan! I only popped out for some lunch and never expected to see Tom Cruise chilling in the park eating cocktail sausages!

The hunky star was actually Seán George, actor and Tom Cruise lookalike, who has worked with the heartthrob on three movies as a stand in.

Fans were quick to jump on social media, with one sharing a sneaky snap saying Ethan Hunt just casually chilling in the park %23missionimpossible.

