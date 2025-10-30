Featherstone revealed as England’s hardest driving test centre

Unsplash

Featherstone tops the list as the most difficult test centre in England with a pass rate of only 33.85%. Kendal emerges as the test centre with the highest pass rate in England at 67.07%, double that of the most difficult centres. Northern test centres dominate the list of easiest places to pass, with four of the top five located in the north of England.

New research has identified the most nerve-wracking driving test centres in England, revealing a striking 33.22 percentage point gap between the highest and lowest pass rates in the country.

The study, by BROWN'S CBD , analysed data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to determine which test centres had the lowest pass rates, making them the most challenging places to take a driving test in England.

Featherstone emerged as the most difficult test centre with a pass rate of just 33.85%, meaning roughly only one in three drivers manage to pass their test at this location. This is significantly lower than England’s average pass rate of 51.79%.

The second most challenging test centre is Wolverhampton in the West Midlands, where only 33.92% of drivers successfully pass their test.

London test centres feature prominently among the most challenging locations, with Chingford ranking third with a pass rate of 35.81% and Belvedere coming in fifth at 37.43%.

Wednesbury, also in the West Midlands, ranks fourth among the most nerve-wracking test centres with a pass rate of 35.82%.

In contrast, the study found that Kendal in Cumbria is the test centre where candidates have the best chance of success, with a pass rate of 67.07%. This is double the pass rate of the most difficult centres.

Dorchester in Dorset has the second-highest pass rate at 65.74%, while Ipswich in Suffolk takes third place with 65.49% of candidates passing their test.

Malton in North Yorkshire ranks fourth easiest with a pass rate of 65.23%, and Whitby, also in North Yorkshire, completes the top five with 65.20% of candidates succeeding.

The research shows a clear north-south divide, with four of the ten easiest test centres located in the north of England. This contrasts sharply with the most difficult centres, which are concentrated in the Midlands and Greater London.

Commenting on the findings, Laurence Brown, director of BROWN'S CBD, says,

"These figures show huge variations in pass rates across different parts of England, with some test centres presenting a much tougher challenge than others.

“The study also found that test centres with higher pass rates typically conducted fewer tests overall. For example, Kendal, which has the highest pass rate, conducted only 835 tests, while Birmingham (Garretts Green), which has a pass rate of 41.69%, conducted 11,243 tests.

“The research also found that urban test centres generally have lower pass rates than their rural counterparts. This is likely due to the more complex road layouts, heavier traffic, and greater number of hazards encountered in city driving environments.

"For those taking their test at one of the more difficult centres, it's worth remembering that preparation is key. Many people find that managing test anxiety can make a significant difference to their performance on the day."