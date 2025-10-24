A former lover of footballer Neymar Jr has revealed how she made a small fortune after joining OnlyFans following the scandal over her alleged affair.

Brazilian influencer Fernanda Campos revealed she earned 8m Brazilian reals (£1.1m) from the adult content site in the wake of her affair during an interview with presenter Felippeh Campos on the programme Bora Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 17.

Fernanda said she chose to make her relationship with the married player public because so many others had stayed silent. She said she had not anticipated the backlash and had lost her social media accounts and had contracts cancelled, which forced her onto the adult content platform as she had no other way to pay the rent.

She said: “I got rich, yes, it was a year and a half, 8m reals with OnlyFans, everything has a purpose.”

She explained that she opened her page six months after the affair and used the profits to buy her own home and several cars.

She added: “My Instagram was taken down, I couldn’t do publicity, I was left without money, I even owed rent because I worked through Instagram, with marketing."

She added that some brands refused to work with her because of the “Neymar’s mistress” label.

The influencer said she decided to speak out because other women who had been involved with the footballer were afraid to come forward.

She went on: “At the time, I went public because I know of several people he was with who didn’t expose him out of fear, because he’s a very powerful man."

Fernanda claimed she warned Neymar that she planned to make their affair public.

She said: "So I went there and gave him a consequence, because how long would he keep cheating without anything happening? When I said I would expose him, he said, ‘try your luck."

She also said she was later attacked in the street and verbally abused by people accusing her of wanting to harm the player’s reputation.

She added: "People pulled my hair in the street and wished cancer on me. I think it’s all fanaticism, people saying I wanted to destroy his image. It’s a consequence of what he did. I didn’t invent anything, I just exposed it, and everything fell on me."

Fernanda first made headlines in 2023 when she revealed her alleged relationship with Neymar while he was back with Bruna Biancardi, who was pregnant with his daughter at the time.

