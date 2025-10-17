Ferne Animal Sanctuary staff swap beds for kennels in ‘Sleeping Ruff’ fundraiser

Ferne Animal Sanctuary "Sleeping Ruff" to raise funds

Colleagues at Somerset’s Ferne Animal Sanctuary will spend the night in kennels with rescue dogs this month as part of the charity’s ‘Sleeping Ruff’ challenge, raising vital finds to support more than 300 animals through the winter months.

The event will take place within the kennels at the working sanctuary on Thursday 23 October, with team members swapping soft beds and human companionship for kennels and canine company for a single night sleepover to highlight the experiences of the sanctuary’s residents.

The team taking part consists of Emma Purnell, Chief Executive Officer, Nikki Haddock, Animal Care & Estates Manager, Emma Green, Fundraising Manager and Abby Clark, Fundraising Administrator. Each person will spend the night with a dog who may be having a tougher time staying in the kennels or who may be finding it challenging to adapt to living in a strange and sometimes stressful environment, following a separation from their owners. During the experience the team will learn how a kennel environment feels from the dog’s perspective, while offering their companions care and support through the night.

Emma Purnell, CEO of Ferne Animal Sanctuary, comments, “For many years, we have held a CEO challenge around this time of year to kick off our winter fundraising efforts. This year, however, the team were eager to get involved themselves, offering to spend a night in our kennels, side by side with our canine residents, to highlight the reality of the lives we work so hard to improve. The event will give our dogs a precious night of companionship and calm before they find their forever homes, while also raising the much-needed funds to keep our operations running through the winter months.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team for stepping up to take part in the Sleeping Ruff challenge. Swapping their home comforts for hard floors and sleeping bags is no small ask, and it speaks volumes about their dedication to Ferne and the animals we care for.”

Supporters and the local community are being invited to donate to the Sleeping Ruff challenge here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/sleepingruff

Nikki Haddock, Animal Care Manager of Ferne Animal Sanctuary, adds, “I love being able to see first-hand the incredible journeys our furry residents go through on their way to finding their forever homes. The Sleeping Ruff challenge shines just a tiny spotlight on that rehabilitation process.

“When animals first arrive at Ferne, they are often frightened and sadly lacking trust in humans because of neglect or abuse. To witness their resilience and ability to heal is truly humbling. The fact that we know these dogs now feel safe enough to share their kennel space with us for a night is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the progress they’ve made during their time here. For me, this challenge is a powerful reminder of why the work we do at Ferne is so important. Every small step in their journey brings them closer to the loving homes they deserve.”

Emma Green, Fundraising Manager of Ferne Animal Sanctuary, continued, “The money raised through our Sleeping Ruff challenge will be a huge help in preparing for winter. Costs always rise in the colder months, but this year is especially tough. We recently had to cancel our annual dog show due to the awful weather on the day, and the hot summer has stunted grass growth, leaving our hay supplies low and more expensive to replace. Alongside our usual costs of caring for and homing animals, this makes our fundraising more important than ever.”

Ferne Animal Sanctuary is a non-government funded charity that has provided refuge and rehabilitation to its animals for more than 85 years. Located in a National Landscapes area and nested in the Blackdown Hills near Chard, Somerset, Ferne Animal Sanctuary houses and cares for more than 300 animals on its 72-acre site.

For more information about Ferne Animal Sanctuary, please visit www.ferneanimalsanctuary.org