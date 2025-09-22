Five Guinness World Records smashed at 2025 BMW Berlin Marathon

5 GWR Titles Achieved at 2025 BMW Berlin Marathon

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, the global authority on record-breaking achievement, can confirm that five official Guinness World Records titles were broken at this year’s BMW Berlin Marathon weekend, despite the uncharacteristically hot weather.

Running a marathon is no easy feat - and, this year, the weather influenced the long-distance race for many athletes.

Like many other countries in Central Europe, Germany experienced a short but intense Heat Dome over the weekend, with daytime temperatures soaring 15°C above the seasonal average, making it harder to achieve personal bests.

However, despite the heatwave, many decided to push their limits and tackle the challenge. The fastest over the line was Peter Johnston with his record for the fastest marathon dressed as an academic (male) and a time of 3:31:30.

Among this year’s standout performances was Jochen Glasbrenner, who celebrated not one but two Guinness World Records titles over the weekend. On Saturday, he took to the course for the inline skating marathon and achieved the fastest inline skating marathon wearing lederhosen (male) with a blistering finish time of 1:24:11. He then returned the following day to complete the traditional marathon dressed as a can, claiming the title for the fastest marathon dressed as a can (male) in 3:48:41.

On the Finish Line to verify all new world records set was official Guinness World Records Adjudicator Lena Kuhlmann, who said: “It’s been great to Adjudicate at this year’s BMW Berlin-Marathon. It’s always amazing to see the excitement for record-breaking from participants and spectators alike. Our runners and skaters have shown amazing commitment to their races, despite the warm conditions. Well done to all of our new Guinness World Records title holders, you are Officially Amazing!”

The full list of new Guinness World Records titles achieved across the BMW Berlin Marathon weekend:

20th September:

Jochen Glasbrenner: Fastest inline skating marathon wearing lederhosen (male) – 01:24:11

21st September:

Peter Johnston: Fastest marathon dressed as an academic (male) – 03:31:30

03:31:30 Frederik Bungert : Fastest marathon dressed as a barrister – 03:35:55

– 03:35:55 Jochen Glasbrenner : Fastest marathon dressed as a can (male) – 03:48:41

– 03:48:41 James Redding: Youngest person to complete the six World Marathon Majors (male) – 20 years, 4 months, 20 days